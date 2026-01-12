RJD MP Surendra Yadav Refuses To Apologise For Objectionable Remarks, Blames Bihar Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 12 (IANS) A video allegedly showing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lok Sabha MP Surendra Prasad Yadav using objectionable language has gone viral on social media, triggering a major political controversy in Bihar.

The RJD MP, who represents Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency, has dismissed the video as AI-generated and refused to issue any apology.

Responding to queries from the media, Surendra Prasad Yadav denied the allegations and claimed that the video was fabricated using artificial intelligence.

He said he would not apologise under any circumstances and challenged anyone who wished to file a case against him.

"I am not afraid of anyone. If someone wants to file a case, they can do so. I will face it," the RJD MP said, while accusing the media of creating controversies for personal and financial gain.

He also alleged that the Bihar government was behind the incident and criticised the working conditions of journalists, calling for a fixed salary structure for media personnel.

Surendra Prasad Yadav said that he does not bow to pressure and reiterated that he would not seek forgiveness, regardless of the controversy.

In the widely circulated clip, the RJD MP is allegedly heard using objectionable language while speaking to local residents.

According to reports, the video is said to be from a recent visit to Jehanabad, where locals questioned him about development works and the RJD's dismal performance in the recent state Assembly elections.

During the interaction, the RJD MP allegedly expressed anger over receiving only around 15,000 votes from the area and appeared upset over the lack of expected support from certain sections of voters.

The video reportedly includes offensive remarks directed at a particular community.

The viral clip has provided fresh ammunition to the ruling NDA, with leaders from the JD-U and BJP launching sharp attacks on the RJD.

JDU Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar mocked the MP, saying that the latter's statement reflects growing frustration within the RJD.

He claimed that the controversy exposes the collapse of the "so-called MY" (Muslim-Yadav) equation frequently cited by RJD leaders and indicates erosion in the party's traditional support base.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, speaking in Begusarai, also criticised the RJD, saying that the party believes certain communities are its permanent vote bank and can therefore be treated disrespectfully.

He said the people has now become aware of this mindset and will not tolerate such behaviour.