Fogo De Chão Unveils 2026 Growth Plans

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced its strategic plans for continued growth in 2026, with site pipeline visibility through 2027. In the year ahead, the brand plans to open 14-16 new domestic and international locations reinforcing Fogo's trajectory of steady, organic growth and its proven ability to efficiently scale across markets globally. The brand is slated to enter new international markets, including Chile, Costa Rica, and Honduras, and further its domestic expansion with strategic growth into key metropolitan areas across the U.S.

"We are poised for continued growth with a strong 2026 expansion plan that includes new domestic and international openings, all fueled by our commitment to exceptional hospitality and a distinctive culinary experience," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "Our expansion strategy leverages the synergy between our format and design, which has proven scalable across domestic and international markets, positioning us as a global leader in experiential dining."

As Fogo continues to execute against its growth strategy, the brand has invested heavily in strengthening its human capital pipeline to scale culture. It has also expanded its technology stack by rolling out its first-ever loyalty program, Fogo Rewards, in February 2025. In under a year, Fogo Rewards has expanded rapidly so that over 10% of Fogo guests to-date interact with the program fueling sustainable, profitable traffic and meaningfully increasing awareness, trial, check, and frequency.

"We believe that enhancing the guest experience through continued innovation is a key driver of long-term growth and customer lifetime value," said McGowan. "These operational enhancements are shifting us toward long-term rewards and loyalty while elevating every touchpoint of the guest experience."

Fogo has also made meaningful strides in menu innovation, introducing elevated seafood options to the menu in 2025, including a Butter-Bathed Lobster TailTM, All Jumbo Lump Crab CakeTM, and a decadent Lobster Mac and Cheese. The brand also launched its innovative limited time experience beverage program featuring seasonal, on-trend cocktails monthly to align with bar activations to drive trial.

Fogo continued its momentum in 2025 with 16 openings across new and established markets globally. Building on that growth, the 2026 development pipeline includes strategic domestic and international openings in the following markets to name a few:



Las Vegas Venetian, Nevada

Peabody, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Goodyear, Arizona

West Covina, California

Atlanta Cumberland, Georgia

Princeton, New Jersey

Santiago, Chile

Tegucigalpa, Honduras Costa Rica



The newly developed and remodeled restaurants in 2026 will feature Fogo's enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting. Guests will have a 360-degree view of an open Churrasco grill and will be able to watch Gaucho Chefs butcher, hand carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. The Market Table will anchor the Churrasco grill and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti and more.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.





Fogo de Chão announces new locations planned through 2026, including a location in Goodyear, Arizona showcasing a warm, approachable, and timeless design.







Fogo de Chão announces new locations planned through 2026, including a restaurant in Las Vegas at the famed Venetian Hotel showcasing an expansive Bar Fogo area.







Fogo de Chão announces new locations planned through 2026, including a location in Peabody, MA showcasing a warm, approachable, and timeless design.







Fogo de Chão announces new locations planned through 2026, including a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina showcasing an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill.







Fogo de Chão announces global expansion plans through 2026, including a location in Tegucigalpa, Honduras showcasing a warm, approachable, and timeless design.



