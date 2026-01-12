Local Man Acquitted On All Charges After Umatilla County Oregon Jury Trial

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A local man was acquitted on all charges Friday, January 9, 2026, following a three-day jury trial in Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton, Oregon. The charges included Assault in the Fourth Degree, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

The six-person trial jury returned unanimous verdicts of not guilty in case no. 24CR35370 on all three counts after hearing the evidence presented in the case. The matter was tried before the Honorable Judge Jon Lieuallen.

The defendant was represented by Oregon Defense Attorney Michael G. Romano of Romano Law, a Portland-based criminal defense firm located at: 13765 NW Cornell Rd # 250, Portland, OR 97229.