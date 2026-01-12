Local Man Acquitted On All Charges After Umatilla County Oregon Jury Trial
The six-person trial jury returned unanimous verdicts of not guilty in case no. 24CR35370 on all three counts after hearing the evidence presented in the case. The matter was tried before the Honorable Judge Jon Lieuallen.
The defendant was represented by Oregon Defense Attorney Michael G. Romano of Romano Law, a Portland-based criminal defense firm located at: 13765 NW Cornell Rd # 250, Portland, OR 97229.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment