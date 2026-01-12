$4+ Bn Doorstep Banking Software Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Growing Demand For Convenience And Hyper-Personalized Services Bolster Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$4.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Capital Banking Solutions SAL Tata Consultancy Services Limited Fiserv Inc. CGI Inc. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Finastra Group Holdings Limited ACI Worldwide Inc. Temenos Headquarters SA IDBI Intech Limited Nelito Systems Private Limited Mambu GmbH Aurionpro Solutions Limited Equentia SCF Technologies Private Limited Sybrin Systems Proprietary Limited Modefin Server Private Limited PayNearby Technologies Bankit Services Private Limited ebankIT Omnichannel Innovation S.A. COR Financial Solutions Limited Fino Payments Bank Limited Anniyam Payment Solutions Private Limited.
