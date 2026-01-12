$5.58 Bn Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Growth Opportunities Driven By Digital Twin Integration, Eco-Friendly Materials, And AI Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The PCB design software market offers growth opportunities driven by digital twin integration, eco-friendly materials, and AI tools. Demand is spurred by consumer electronics growth, smart device adoption, and innovations in auto-generation circuits. Asia-Pacific presents rapid growth potential.

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed circuit board (PCB) design software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The printed circuit board (PCB) design software market is on a trajectory of significant growth, expanding from $3.09 billion in 2024 to $5.58 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17%.

This upward trend is fueled by the adoption of digital twins for real-time simulation, increasing demand for eco-friendly PCB materials, and heightened focus on electromagnetic compatibility. The evolution in design software is emphasized by advancements in AI-assisted layout tools and innovative features in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environments.

The heightened demand for consumer electronics continues to drive market growth. With devices like smart gadgets integrating connectivity, entertainment, and productivity, efficient PCB design is crucial. Notably, in February 2024, consumer electronics production in Japan rose sharply, marking a significant market expansion for PCB design software. This area is witnessing growth in terms of materials and methodologies with an eye on sustainability and compatibility.

Technological innovations remain central to market leaders' strategies. Companies are focusing on advancements like auto-generation circuits, automatically creating tailored circuit elements using machine-learning and pre-defined intelligent rules. For instance, Zuken's launch of CR-8000 2025 incorporates AI enhancements that aid complex PCB developments, reinforcing real-time validation capabilities.

Significant mergers and acquisitions reflect the dynamic nature of this market. Siemens AG's acquisition of DownStream Technologies LLC in April 2025 aims to enhance Siemens' printed circuit board design-to-manufacturing processes. Such moves underscore a trend of increased investment in technology integrations to streamline and enhance production capabilities.

Major players in the market, including KLA Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE, and Synopsys Inc., are leading the charge with innovative software solutions. These companies, among others, continue to shape the competitive landscape with feature-rich design tools addressing the needs of consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share as of 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the fastest growth. The impact of global trade relations and tariffs is a critical consideration, as it affects production costs and supply chain dynamics, particularly in the tech sector. The market's resilience is marked by increased domestic manufacturing investments and AI-driven process optimizations.

The PCB design software market research report presents in-depth analysis alongside detailed statistics essential for industry players looking to stay competitive and adaptable in this fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape. For stakeholders in the PCB design software industry, staying ahead requires keen attention to evolving technologies, strategic acquisitions, and geographic market shifts.

Scope of the Report:



Type: High-End, Medium-End, Low-End PCB design software

Component: PCB Design Software, Layout, Schematic Capture, Design Services

Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense End User: BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Education, Healthcare

Companies Featured



KLA Corporation

Dassault Systemes SE

Synopsys Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

ExpressPCB Inc.

DipTrace LLC

Altair Engineering Inc.

Zuken Inc.

EasyEDA Pte. Ltd.

WestDev Ltd.

Celus GmbH

Versa Electronics Inc.

Pramura Software Private Limited

Sienna Ecad Technologies Private Limited

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

KiCad EDA Project

Fritzing e.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation iNtima Solutions Private Limited

