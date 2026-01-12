$5.6 Bn Electromagnetic Simulation Software Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Opportunities In Advanced Modeling, AI Integration, And High-Speed Connectivity Optimization

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The electromagnetic simulation software market has seen substantial growth, increasing from $2.42 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.87 billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 18.5%. This surge is largely driven by widespread adoption of wireless communication systems, expanded radar and satellite technology applications, growing demand for electronic warfare solutions, and automotive electronics developments. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $5.6 billion at an 18.2% CAGR, fueled by advancements in mmWave and 5G technologies, autonomous vehicle systems, electric and hybrid vehicle production, and defense modernization programs.

The market expansion is propelled by the increasing need for high-speed connectivity across telecommunications, driven by applications like video conferencing, online gaming, and cloud computing that demand low latency. Electromagnetic simulation software plays a pivotal role in modeling high-frequency components and optimizing signal efficiency. The GSM Association forecasts 2 billion 5G connections by 2025, covering over 20% of total mobile connections and reaching more than 40% of the global population, further boosting market growth.

Innovative solutions from market leaders enhance design accuracy and speed. For example, circuit-EM co-design automation integrates simulation tools to improve high-frequency component performance. In June 2023, Keysight Technologies introduced PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2024, advancing 5G and 6G component design with enhanced solvers, validation, and automation features.

Ansys Inc. acquired Motor Design Limited in May 2022 to bolster electric machine simulation capabilities, integrating Motor-CAD's tools into its portfolio. This acquisition enhances Ansys's multiphysics workflow in electric machine development. Key market players include Siemens AG, Dassault Systemes SE, Keysight Technologies Inc., and several others, representing a diverse competitive landscape.

While North America dominated the market in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth. Regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and others, with major countries like the USA, China, and Germany highlighted. However, the market outlook is challenged by international trade relations and tariffs. As of spring 2025, increased U.S. tariffs impact the IT sector's hardware and software production, escalating costs and operational challenges. To mitigate these issues, investments are shifting towards domestic fabrication and AI-driven automation.

The electromagnetic simulation software market is defined by revenues from services like field modeling, signal analysis, and design verification. Applications span various industries including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and telecommunications. The latest market research provides comprehensive data, market trends, and future opportunities, ensuring a thorough understanding of the industry's current and prospective landscape.

Report Scope:



Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid Deployment

Application: Antenna Design; Electromagnetic Compatibility; Microwave and Radio Frequency Component Design; Radar and Satellite; Automotive Electronics; Medical Devices; Other Applications End-User: Automotive; Aerospace and Defense; Electronics and Electrical; Healthcare; Telecommunications; Other End Users

Key Attributes:

