KOIL Energy Secures Significant Contract With U.S. Oil Company To Deliver An Integrated Subsea Distribution System

KOIL Energy will manufacture the subsea umbilical termination assemblies (SUTAs), hydraulic distribution manifolds (HDMs), steel tube flying leads (STFLs), mudmat structures, and ancillary hardware for a subsea tieback project. KOIL's service team will integrate and test the system, incorporating KOIL's manufactured equipment alongside equipment from other leading subsea suppliers. This system will tie back to an existing subsea field and control additional subsea assets such as pipeline end manifold (PLEMs) and trees.

"This contract underscores our team's success in delivering innovative, integrated solutions," said Erik Wiik, CEO of KOIL Energy. "Our growth strategy is driven by a continued focus on delivering not only exceptional equipment but also integrated system solutions that create greater value for our customers.”

KOIL is publicly recognized for providing competitive, high-performance subsea systems globally. By leveraging practical design solutions and a vertically integrated supply chain, the company consistently delivers reliable and efficient subsea products with exceptionally competitive delivery times.

The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, integration, and testing. The project will be carried out at KOIL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Final delivery is scheduled for the 3rd quarter of 2026. An option for offshore installation services is included.

About KOIL

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston-based company is comprised of world-class experts in engineering and manufacturing who provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges with a fearless commitment to Building the Future of Energy. KOIL Energy's highly experienced team can support subsea projects located anywhere in the world. Visit to learn more.

