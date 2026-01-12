$3.24 Bn Coworking Space Management Software Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F - Key Opportunities In Adapting To The Rise Of Flexible And Hybrid Work Models

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coworking Space Management Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Coworking Space Management Software Global Market Report 2025 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to evaluate this rapidly expanding market. The report offers a thorough view of the trends shaping the market over the next decade, providing a guide to navigating future changes.



The coworking space management software market has shown remarkable growth, expanding from $1.7 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.94 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 14%. This surge stems from increased freelance work, a thriving gig economy, burgeoning startups, and the rise of flexible work setups, which have catalyzed community and global coworking network expansion.

Looking forward, the sector is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.24 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.7%. Key growth drivers include the digitization and automation of workspace management, the rise of hybrid work models, demand for analytics, AI-driven scheduling, and personalized services for members. Innovations such as AI automation, occupancy sensors, and seamless business software integration are poised to set new standards.

The growing demand for flexible workspaces significantly contributes to this boom. With rising reliance on hybrid work models, companies are opting for flexible office solutions that effectively manage shifting workforce needs. Coworking software plays a vital role here, offering platforms that streamline bookings, billing, access control, and member engagement, thereby boosting efficiency. As of Q2 2024, Yardi Kube reported 7,041 coworking spaces in the US, reflecting an increase of 444 locations since Q1, underscoring the sector's robust expansion.

Industry leaders are enhancing solutions to refine workspace management and user experience. For instance, Spacebring's 2025 platform update introduced role-based tools and an efficient web dashboard, designed for administrators to manage operations more effectively, additionally offering an optional app for member convenience. Collaborative ventures are also shaping the industry. In February 2023, OfficeRnD partnered with Salto Systems to integrate advanced access technologies, simplifying door permissions and enhancing security across coworking locations.

Major players in this market include OfficeSpace Software Inc., Proximity, Skedda Pty. Ltd., and others, with North America currently holding the largest market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. However, the ongoing trade tensions, particularly involving U.S. tariffs, are impacting the broader professional services sector, resulting in increased operational costs and shifting client demands.

The coworking space management software market is composed of revenues from software which aid in workspace reservation, membership management, and access control. These platforms offer cloud or on-premises deployments with features like space management, CRMs, and mobile access. The software caters to both large enterprises and SMEs, emphasizing its versatility.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Components include Software and Services, deployment via Cloud-Based or On-Premise models, and features spanning Space Management, Billing, Reporting, CRM, and Mobile Access, with applications serving Large Enterprises and SMEs.

End-Users: Coworking Spaces, Business Centers, Enterprises, and others.

Subsegments: Software solutions like Space Booking, Membership Management, Billing, and Community Engagement coexist with service offerings such as Implementation, Consulting, Training, Maintenance, Customization, and Managed Services.

Key Companies Mentioned: OfficeSpace Software Inc., OfficeRnD Limited, Proximity, Skedda Pty. Ltd., Kadence Ltd., deskbird AG, ZAPFLOOR, LiquidSpace Inc., Nexudus Ltd., Kisi Inc., among others. Countries and Regions: Analysis includes markets in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and other major economies across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

