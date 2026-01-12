Non-Woven Filter Media Market Size To Reach USD 14.32 Billion By 2033 Due To The Rising Need For Quality Filtration Solutions In Different Industries SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Non-Woven Filter Media Market size is estimated at USD 8.54 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.32 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% during 2026-2033. Exploration of cutting-edge non-woven materials is being fueled by increases in air pollution and water purification. The sustainable use of recycled and bio-based fibers is currently trending.

The U.S. Non-Woven Filter Media Market size is estimated at USD 1.63 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% during 2026-2033. Non-Woven Filter Media Market growth is driven by strong demand from the healthcare, HVAC and industrial filtration industries continue to drive the market.









Rising Demand for High-efficiency Filtration Solutions Across Different Applications Boost Market Expansion Globally

The adoption of fine non-woven filter media is being encouraged by growing worries about water contamination, air pollution, and workplace hygiene. With an emphasis on healthcare and HVAC systems that need premium filters to safeguard the indoor air supply, businesses are putting more emphasis on effective filtering technology for solids concentration and energy savings. Technological developments in meltblown and nanofiber are strengthening the pressure on the worldwide market momentum by improving and expanding product life, efficiency, and potential tarnished sustainability initiatives. Over 4.2 million tons of non-woven filter media were produced worldwide in 2025, with Asia-Pacific producing almost 45% of the total.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Non-Woven Filter Media Market Report



Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Freudenberg Group

Berry Global

Mitsui Chemicals

Kimberly-Clark

DuPont

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Fitesa

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray Industries

Lydall Inc.

Sandler AG

Avgol Nonwovens

Suominen Corporation

TWE Group

Pegas Nonwovens

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Fibertex Nonwovens Johns Manville

Non-Woven Filter Media Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

Spunbond led the Non-Woven Filter Media Market with a 38.60% share as it provides better strength, abrasion resistance and tensile puncture compared to other nonwovens. Meltblown emerged as the fastest-growing technology with a 7.90% CAGR due to its fine fiber structure and high filtration efficacy that are essential in medical masks, HVAC system, as well as for cleanroom.

By Application

Air Filtration dominated the market with a 34.20% share due to increasing health consciousness, pollution control and regulatory restrictions. Water Treatment showed the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.30% as a result of increased clamor for clean water, industrial wastewater treatment and desalination projects.

By End-User

Healthcare sector led with a 31.50% share due to it is extensively used in surgical masks, respirators and hospital air systems. Electronics & Semiconductors registered the highest growth rate of 8.60% CAGR based on the requirement of ultra-clean atmosphere in plant premises and particle-free air.

By Material

Polypropylene accounted for the largest share at 42.80% owing to its lightweight structure, resistance to chemicals, durability and economical price. Nylon growing fastest at a 7.50% CAGR as they offer better mechanical strength, thermal stability and reusability.

By Filter Type

Depth Filters held a 36.40% share as it allows particles to be captured across the thickness of media providing great dirt hold capability and long life. Nano-Fiber Filters grew fastest at a CAGR of 9.10% with their exceptional particle capture and low airside pressure drop.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific Led the Market in 2025 and is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Market During 2026-2033

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the Non-Woven Filter Media Market and accounted for 41.31% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the rising industrial manufacturing, automotive filtration and health care needs.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Non-Woven Filter Media Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 7.36% due to Strengthening demand for healthcare and HVAC industries.

Non-Woven Filter Media Market Recent Developments



In March 2024, Freudenberg Group launched a new 100 % synthetic wet-laid non-woven product line in Germany under the Filtura brand, aimed at both air and liquid-filtration applications, including reverse-osmosis and oil-filter media. In November 2024, Berry Global and Glatfelter merged to form Magnera Corp (“MAGN”), integrating non-wovens and specialty material operations across 46 global sites to strengthen global presence, streamline supply chains, and enhance innovation in filtration and hygiene applications.

