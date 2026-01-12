403
Certasun's Priotm For Batteries Makes Adding Residential Energy Storage Affordable In Illinois
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Certasun® launched PrioTM for Batteries today, a new service that helps homeowners affordably add batteries to their existing rooftop solar systems.
Nearly 100,000 Illinois homeowners already have solar panels on their homes, but most of their systems don't include batteries. Prio for Batteries allows these homeowners to take even more control over their energy supply and cost.
“Nearly half of new residential solar systems today include a battery,” said Josh Lutton, Certasun's president.“Prio for Batteries allows customers who already have solar to add a battery affordably-often for less than $8,000.”
Customers can charge a battery, such as a Tesla Powerwall 3, with inexpensive solar power during the day and then use it to reduce their consumption of expensive grid electricity in the evening. The battery will also provide whole-home backup during power outages.
How It Works
Prio for Batteries is a prepaid battery service. Certasun installs, owns, and maintains the batteries. Homeowners make an upfront payment to use the battery for 10 years.
Key Benefits
.Whole-home backup during outages
.Energy savings from time-shifting
.Quieter, cleaner, and less expensive than a generator
.Federal tax credit benefit included
.10 years of maintenance and insurance included
Prio for Batteries is now available to homeowners across the Chicago area served by ComEd.
About Certasun
Certasun is the largest residential solar company headquartered in Illinois. Founded in 2018 by Josh Lutton, a solar industry veteran with expertise in how large solar companies use federal tax credits, Certasun is committed to making solar simple and honest. Every system and service Certasun offers is delivered by expert, attentive local professionals.
To learn more about PrioTM for Batteries, visit certasun/batteries or email us at....
