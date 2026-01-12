Colman Domingo Says Season 3 Of 'Euphoria' Will Be 'More Cinema Than Television'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Hollywood actor Colman Domingo has shared that 'Euphoria' season three will be "more cinema than television".

The 55-year-old actor will return as Ali Muhammed in the highly anticipated third season of the HBO drama, reports 'Female First UK'.

He suggested the new episodes could "break the mould of television". Speaking to Deadline, he said,“We're gonna have a devastatingly gorgeous, epic season that I think is breaking the mould of television. I think it's gonna become more cinema than television”.

He also promised the upcoming season will delve into his character's backstory and give viewers a greater understanding of Ali.

He added, "I think you get to look at the building blocks of Ali. I think you may get a little bit of his origin story, which I think is great, and so you can understand why Ali is who he is”.

As per 'Female First UK', meanwhile, Colman previously admitted he was ready to give up his career in his 40s.

He had been working for a long time before landing his breakthrough role in Fear the Walking Dead in 2015 and has gone on to enjoy huge success, including a string of Academy Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations in the last five years but he admitted there were times he thought about finding a new profession because he wasn't sure he could "afford" it anymore.

He told Britain's Esquire magazine in November 2025, "I thought I was at the end of my career. I'd done everything I was supposed to do, and I didn't want to be in this business bitterly. I had many heartaches in the industry. My work wasn't being seen. Usually, in a career, you get a raise, you get a bump in promotion. There's no promotion for being an artist. I just kept giving it six months. You think, 'What's it all about? Is it worth it? Is it worth stepping out on a limb, with sometimes little return?' Sometimes I thought I couldn't afford to be an artist, that it was just for wealthy kids with Ivy League educations”.