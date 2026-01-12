$3.53 Bn Quantum-Safe Secure Messaging Software Development Kit (SDK) Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum-Safe Secure Messaging Software Development Kit (SDK) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The quantum-safe secure messaging software development kit (SDK) market is witnessing substantial growth, with a notable increase in market size from $1.08 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 26%. This surge is driven by heightened demand for post-quantum cryptography, government initiatives for quantum security, and rising investments in quantum-safe technologies. The market is projected to expand further, reaching $3.53 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.6%.

This future growth is anticipated due to stricter government regulations mandating post-quantum cryptography, increased investments in quantum computing research, and wider adoption of these technologies by financial institutions. Additionally, rising incidents of data breaches and enterprise adoption of quantum-safe solutions contribute to the market's expansion. Trends include advancements in post-quantum cryptography standards, hybrid encryption solutions, and cloud-based quantum-safe communication platforms.

Investments in quantum computing are pivotal in propelling the market for quantum-safe secure messaging SDKs. With significant research funding, such as the $65 million announced by a U.S. government agency in September 2024, innovation in post-quantum cryptography is accelerating. These investments enable robust testing of secure messaging SDKs, ensuring their resilience against potential quantum attacks.

Companies are developing advanced secure communication solutions to withstand future quantum computing threats, with platforms like NetSfere's enterprise-ready solution, launched in March 2025, featuring NIST-approved post-quantum encryption. This platform offers AI-powered, quantum-resilient messaging, end-to-end encryption, and compliance with global regulations.

Collaborations are central to the market's development; ID Quantique and CryptoNext Security teamed up in July 2022 to deliver quantum-safe messaging solutions, safeguarding sensitive communications against quantum threats. Major players in the market include industry giants like Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Okta Inc., and Cloudflare Inc., among others.

North America was the leading region in 2024, with other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western, and Eastern Europe contributing to market growth. Key countries involved include the USA, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK.

Trade tensions and tariffs, particularly in the U.S., pose challenges, affecting sectors like IT hardware manufacturing and software deployment. Companies are responding by investing in domestic chip fabrication and diversifying supplier bases, while also adopting AI-driven automation for resilience and efficiency.

The quantum-safe secure messaging SDK market encompasses revenues from providing post-quantum cryptography integration, secure key management, and multi-platform SDK deployment. Market revenues reflect factory gate values, indicating sales by manufacturers directly or through distribution channels.

The market's comprehensive analysis provides insights for stakeholders, with detailed market statistics, competitor shares, and emerging trends, supporting strategic planning in this rapidly evolving industry.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: By component (Software, Services), deployment mode (On-Premises, Cloud), enterprise size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), and end-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Defense, IT and Telecommunications, Others).

Subsegments: Software includes components like Encryption Libraries and Secure Communication Protocols; services cover Consulting, Integration, and Support. Leading Companies: Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Okta Inc., and Cloudflare Inc., among others.

Key Attributes:

