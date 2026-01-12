Smart Agriculture Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 42.85 Billion By 2032, Globally, At 10.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verified Market Research® is excited to announce the launch of its latest comprehensive market research report on the“Smart Agriculture Market - Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the rapidly evolving smart agriculture sector, offering actionable insights and trends for industry leaders looking to stay ahead in this fast-growing market.

Lewes, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Agriculture Market Size CAGR of 10.30% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 17.74 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 42.85 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at:

As the global agricultural landscape shifts towards precision farming and sustainable practices, smart agriculture technologies are at the forefront of this transformation. From advanced IoT sensors, automated machinery, and data analytics to AI-driven crop management systems, smart agriculture is reshaping traditional farming by improving efficiency, reducing resource consumption, and boosting yields.

Key Features of the Report:



In-depth Market Analysis: A thorough examination of the current market size, projections, and growth drivers shaping the smart agriculture sector.

Technological Innovations: Comprehensive coverage of the latest advancements in smart farming technologies, including IoT integration, drones, robotics, and data-driven farming solutions.

Regional Insights: Detailed analysis of key markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other emerging regions. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of key industry players, market strategies, and their innovations driving the future of smart agriculture.

Why This Report Matters: Agricultural leaders, technology providers, and investors are all seeking to harness the benefits of smart agriculture solutions to address the global challenges of food security, resource optimization, and sustainability. This report provides a roadmap for companies looking to capitalize on these opportunities, highlighting key market trends, investment potential, and strategic growth areas.

Who Should Read This Report:



Agribusiness Leaders: Looking to implement cutting-edge technologies for operational efficiency and sustainability.

Technology Providers: Offering smart solutions and tools for precision farming, irrigation systems, and automated equipment.

Investors & Venture Capitalists: Seeking to identify high-growth opportunities within the agritech space. Policy Makers & Regulators: Interested in understanding the evolving dynamics of sustainable agriculture practices.

The Smart Agriculture Market Report is an essential resource for organizations looking to gain a competitive edge in this transformative industry. Don't miss out on key opportunities-equip your business with the insights you need to drive innovation and growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Smart Agriculture Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Smart Agriculture Market Overview

Growing Need for Sustainable Farming Solutions: The Smart Agriculture Market is driven by the rising need for sustainable agricultural techniques. As global food demand increases, precision agriculture technologies such as IoT and AI enhance resource efficiency, augmenting yields while minimizing water and pesticide usage. Agritech enterprises can leverage the increasing trend towards sustainability to enhance revenue through creative solutions.

Technological Advancements in IoT and AI: Technological advancements in IoT sensors, drones, and AI-driven data analytics are significant catalysts in the Smart Agriculture Market. These developments facilitate real-time surveillance and accuracy in crop management, soil health, and irrigation systems. Companies that incorporate these advanced technologies into their products are strategically positioned to satisfy the requirements of contemporary farmers, enhancing market adoption and ensuring long-term profitability.

Rising Demand for Food Security: The global population is expected to exceed 9 billion by 2050, making food security a paramount concern. The Smart Agriculture Market is driven by this need, as governments and agribusinesses engage in advanced farming practices to improve productivity. Solutions that provide predictive insights and enhance production cycles are crucial for firms aiming to penetrate this expanding market area.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis:

High Initial Costs of Implementation: A major obstacle to expansion in the Smart Agriculture Market is the substantial initial investment required for smart farming technologies. Advanced technology, like IoT sensors and automated machinery, necessitates substantial capital expenditure, which may dissuade smaller farming enterprises from embracing these advancements. Manufacturers and solution suppliers must present economical solutions or adaptable financing options to surmount this obstacle and enhance market penetration.

Limited Awareness in Developing Regions: In underdeveloped regions, where agriculture is primarily traditional, knowledge and comprehension of smart farming technology are limited. The Smart Agriculture Market encounters obstacles in various domains owing to insufficient knowledge and technical proficiency. Enterprises focusing on these areas must emphasize training and capacity-building efforts to facilitate adoption, thereby unlocking new development prospects.

Data Privacy and Security Concerns: With the expansion of the Smart Agriculture Market, worries over data privacy and cybersecurity are also increasing. Agricultural producers are becoming increasingly apprehensive about implementing technology that collect extensive sensitive data without sufficient security protocols. Solution providers must confront these issues by delivering comprehensive data protection and open policies to foster trust and promote the wider use of smart agriculture technologies.

Geographical Dominance

North America exhibits geographical preeminence in the Smart Agriculture Market, propelled by sophisticated technical integration, robust infrastructure, and significant expenditures in precision agriculture. The United States, notably, has a significant presence of pivotal stakeholders and governmental endorsement for sustainable agriculture efforts. This dominance propels market expansion by stimulating innovation, promoting collaborations, and establishing a standard for global smart agriculture practices in other countries.

Key Players

The“Global Smart Agriculture Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, Raven Industries, Bayer AG, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Afimilk Ltd., AgJunction, Inc., AgeEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., DeLaval, ETwater, Gamaya, LumiGrow, Inc., and The Climate Corporation.

Smart Agriculture Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Smart Agriculture Market into Offering, Agriculture Type, Farm Size, Application and Geography.



Smart Agriculture Market, by Offering



Hardware



Sensing Devices



Software

Services



Smart Agriculture Market, by Agriculture Type





Precision Farming



Livestock Monitoring



Precision Aquaculture



Precision Forestry



Smart Greenhouse

Others



Smart Agriculture Market, by Farm Size





Small



Medium Large



Smart Agriculture Market, by Application



Yield Monitoring



Weather Tracking and Forecasting



Milk Harvesting



Water Quality Management HVAC Management



Smart Agriculture Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Farm Equipment Rental Market Size By Type (Agriculture Tractors, Agriculture Harvesters, Agriculture Plating Equipment, Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment, Agriculture Spraying Equipment, Cultivation & Plowing Equipment, Cutter & Shredders Equipment), By Application (Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing & Planting, Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting & Threshing, Post-harvest & Agro-Processing), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Agricultural Machinery Market Size By Machinery Type (Tractors, Harvesting Machinery, Equipment for Soil Preparation & Cultivation, Irrigation Machinery, Machinery for Haying & Forage, Other Types), By Automation Level (Traditional Agriculture Machinery, Semi-Autonomous Machinery, Fully Autonomous Machinery), By End User (Small-Scale Farms, Medium-Sized Farms, Large-Scale Farms), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Size By Type of Regenerative Practices (Agroforestry, Holistic Planned Grazing, Cover Cropping, No-till Farming, Permaculture), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, Cash Crops), By Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Sheep and Goats), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Digital Agriculture Platform Market Size By Type of Platform (Arm Management Software, Precision Agriculture Systems, Livestock Monitoring Solutions), By Farm Size (Small Farms, Medium Farms, Large Farms), By Application (Crop Monitoring, Yield Monitoring, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Livestock Management), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 9 Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers cultivating ideas for growth

Visualize Smart Agriculture Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

View Our Client's Feedback: Client Testimonial

Follow Us On: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email:... Web: SOURCE – Verified Market Research®