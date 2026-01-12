Easy Bites For The Big Game
|4 1/2
|pounds pork shoulder or Boston butt
|26
|ounces sweet and spicy barbecue sauce
|1/2
|tablespoon garlic
|1/2
|tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper
|fresh sandwich buns
|Dandy Celery, cut and pickled
|jalapenos
|coleslaw (optional)
|potato salad (optional)
|baked beans (optional)
Place pork in slow cooker.
Mix barbecue sauce, garlic and pepper. Pour over pork shoulder.
Cook on low 8 1/2-10 hours or high 6-7 hours.
Shred meat and serve on buns with pickled celery and jalapenos. Top with coleslaw, if desired. Serve with potato salad or baked beans, if desired.
Burger Bo w ls
Recipe courtesy of Casa de Crews
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
| Burger Bowls:
|2
|cups French fries, homemade or frozen
|2
|tablespoons olive oil
|1
|small yellow onion, diced
|1
|pound ground beef or ground turkey
|1
|teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
|1
|teaspoon garlic powder
|1/2
|teaspoon smoked paprika
|1/2
|teaspoon salt
|1/2
|teaspoon black pepper
|Dandy Iceberg Lettuce, shredded
|2-3
|Roma tomatoes, diced
|pickle chips or spears, chopped
|cheddar cheese, shredded
| Burger Sauce:
|1/3
|cup mayonnaise
|2
|tablespoons ketchup
|1
|tablespoon Dijon mustard or yellow mustard
|1
|tablespoon pickle juice
|1
|teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
|1
|teaspoon onion powder
|1
|teaspoon garlic powder
|1/2
|teaspoon smoked paprika
To make burger bowls: Cook French fries according to package directions.
In medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Add onion and saute until translucent, 5-7 minutes. Add ground beef to skillet, breaking up meat with spatula. Add Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper; brown until cooked through. Drain and discard excess liquid and grease.
To make burger sauce: In jar, mix mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickle juice, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika well to combine.
Assemble bowls with layer of shredded lettuce, 3-4 ounces ground beef, diced tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup fries.
Drizzle with burger sauce and mix well.
Tip: Burger sauce can be made in advance and stored in refrigerator in jar with airtight lid.
Michael French
...
1-888-824-3337
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at and Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment