Kharge Flags 'North-South K'taka Disparity', Seeks Mysuru-Like Development For Kalaburagi

MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi, Jan 12 (IANS) Highlighting regional disparity between northern and southern Karnataka, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to ensure Mysuru-like development for the Kalaburagi region.

Kharge, who hails from Kalaburagi, was addressing a public gathering in Jevargi town of Kalaburagi district.

Referring to a statement made earlier by Deputy CM Shivakumar that he wished he had been born in the region, Kharge said:“After the implementation of special status (Article 371J), funds are now flowing to this region, and Shivakumar said he wished he had been born here. It is not necessary for you to be born here, nor for us to be born in your region. What we want is this - just as Mysuru and your constituencies are developed, ensure the same level of development here.”

“We do not want Kalaburagi to become London, Singapore or America. What we want is the same kind of development that Mysuru and your constituencies have. That should be done here as well. Because of prolonged neglect, no one brought such a law earlier. I insisted and pleaded. Even when we did not have a majority, I went door to door, convinced everyone and ensured that this law was passed,” he said.

Kharge said that under the special status law, priority should be given to this region while implementing development programmes.

“What usually happens is that Mysuru and Bengaluru regions take away most of the benefits. People of this region keep waiting. This must stop, and the focus should be on the people here,” he said.

“I request you once again. Mr. Shivakumar, you need not be born here. But whatever works are sanctioned for Mysuru, your constituency, or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's constituency, ensure that at least 75 per cent of that level of work is carried out here. Only then will people experience prosperity and peace. Our children are still forced to go to Bengaluru for education,” he said.

Kharge further said:“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not study in a convent school. He studied in a Kannada-medium school and went on to become Chief Minister twice. The Deputy CM studied in convent schools and was educated in both Kannada and English. You must now focus your attention here. Otherwise, it will create problems. I have not come here to provoke anyone; I am speaking on behalf of the people.”

Earlier, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, addressing the gathering, said:“We have released Rs 1,000 crore for Jevargi in Kalaburagi district. In the entire Kalyana Karnataka region, you have given the Congress the highest number of seats in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. You have empowered the Congress party, and we are here to express our gratitude.”

“Large grants have been released for this region, and I even said I wished I had been born here. In my own constituency, such huge funds are not sanctioned. Even as Deputy Chief Minister, I am not able to get such large grants and organise such programmes,” Shivakumar said.