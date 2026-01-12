Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ONDS ETF (ONDL) Trading Halt

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-12 10:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ONDS ETF (CBOE: ONDL) experienced a temporary trading halt due to an operational error related to an incorrect dividend posting.

U.S. Bank, the fund's administrator, posted an incorrect dividend amount of approximately $800,000 to the fund. Upon discovery of the error, trading in the ETF was halted to allow Tidal to evaluate and correct the impact of the incorrect dividend on the fund's Net Asset Value per share (NAV).

The issue has been identified and addressed, and appropriate corrective actions have been taken to ensure the accuracy of the fund's NAV. Tidal determined the NAV for ONDL required to be restated at $48.7330 per share, as of January 9, 2026. Trading resumed once the matter was resolved.

