Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ONDS ETF (ONDL) Trading Halt
U.S. Bank, the fund's administrator, posted an incorrect dividend amount of approximately $800,000 to the fund. Upon discovery of the error, trading in the ETF was halted to allow Tidal to evaluate and correct the impact of the incorrect dividend on the fund's Net Asset Value per share (NAV).
The issue has been identified and addressed, and appropriate corrective actions have been taken to ensure the accuracy of the fund's NAV. Tidal determined the NAV for ONDL required to be restated at $48.7330 per share, as of January 9, 2026. Trading resumed once the matter was resolved.CONTACT: Contact:...
