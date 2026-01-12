Global $7 Billion Connected Car Security Market Outlook, 2032: Major Players Expand Portfolios
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|278
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$6.99 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Vehicle Connectivity Through Telematic and V2X Mandatory Compliance with Global Automotive Cybersecurity Regulations Rising Cyberattacks on Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
- Legacy ECU and Vehicle Architectures Complicating Security Upgrades High Implementation and Integration Costs
- Growth of Managed Security Services and Vehicle SOCs Rising Demand for Secure OTA and Lifecycle Management V2X and 5G Networks Require Strong PKI-based Security
- Evolving Cyber Threats Hindering Long-Term Protection Minimizing False Positives Without Compromising Safety-Critical Functions
Case Studies
- Continental Developed In-Vehicle Cybersecurity Framework to Protect Connected ECUs and Secure Data Exchange Bosch Implemented Secure Gateway Module to Control External Access and Strengthen Vehicle Communication Security Harman Enabled Cloud-based Threat Detection to Monitor and Mitigate Cyber Risks in Connected Vehicle Fleets Aptiv Deployed End-To-End Cybersecurity Architecture to Safeguard Over-The-Air Updates and Data Transfer NXP Introduced Automotive Hardware Security Modules to Encrypt Data and Ensure Secure ECU Communication Upstream Secured Vehicle Fleet Operations Using Cloud Analytics for Threat Detection and Incident Response Argus Developed Network Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems to Identify and Block Malicious Traffic Blackberry QNX Provided Secure Operating System Foundation to Support Safety-Critical Automotive Software
Industry Trends
- Transition Toward Software-Defined Vehicle Era Connectivity as Enabler of Autonomous Mobility Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) to Build Foundation for Smart Mobility Evolution of Vehicle Architecture in Software-Driven Era Personalization and Connected Experiences in Modern Mobility Rapid But Uneven EV Adoption and Market Share Gains Battery Pack Cost Decline and Cell Supply Overcapacity Reshaping Economics Heavy-Duty and Commercial Electrification (Plus Selective Hydrogen Use) Accelerating Heterogeneously ADAS Proliferation and Measured Progress Toward High Autonomy and Rise of Pilot Robotaxi Deployment Semiconductor Cycles, Supply Resilience, and Industrial Policy Reshaping Auto Supply Chains
Companies Profiled
- Aumovio SE Blackberry Limited Vector Informatik GmbH NXP Semiconductors Harman International Upstream Security Ltd. Astemo, Ltd. Trustonic Kpit Thales T-Systems International GmbH Autocrypt Co. Ltd. Arm Limited Trend Micro Incorporated Etas Keysight Technologies Intertek Group PLC Device Authority Secunet Security Networks AG Trillium Secure Wirelesscar Karamba Security Intertrust Technologies Corporation Guardknox Tata Elxsi
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Connected Car Security Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment