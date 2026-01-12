Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of SLM Corporation A/K/A Sallie Mae Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae, (“SLM” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLM, SLMBP) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). SLM investors have until February 17, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The SLM class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies; and (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM's loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of SLM's PEL delinquency rates.

The SLM investor class action further alleges that on August 14, 2025, investment bank TD Cowen issued a report addressing SLM, flagging that,“[o]verall, July [2025] delinquencies were up 49 bp m/m, higher (worse) than the seasonal (+10 bps) performance for July, driven by a 45 bps increase in early stage delinquencies.” Notably, TD Cowen's findings directly contradicted assurances made by SLM's CFO, defendant Peter M. Graham – made late in the month of July 2025 – that defendants were observing delinquency rates that“really are following the normal seasonal trends we would expect in the business,” the complaint alleges. Following this news, the price of SLM's stock fell by approximately 8%, the SLM shareholder class action claims.

