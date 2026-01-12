Cambodia Spirits Market Outlook 2025-2031: Tourism Boom And Urbanization Drive Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cambodia Spirits Market 2025-2031" has been added tooffering.

Between 2021 and 2024, the Cambodian spirits market observed robust growth, bolstered by evolving consumer preferences, greater disposable incomes, and a burgeoning young, urbanized populace. Spirits such as whiskey, rum, and vodka experienced increased demand due to lifestyle changes, social events, and a thriving tourism sector, which flourished in 2024 compared to 2022. Government-led initiatives, including visa fee reductions for ASEAN tourists and cultural events organized by the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, further invigorated the tourism industry.

This influx heightened the demand for spirits in hospitality establishments like hotels, restaurants, and bars, catering to both tourists and locals. The urban population peaked in 2024, and the expanding foodservice sector, with a noticeable increase in restaurants and bars by 2025 compared to 2023, alongside the inauguration of large-scale hotels such as the Hyatt Regency, significantly contributed to market growth by offering additional opportunities for spirits brands, thereby propelling the Cambodian spirits market.

Cambodia Spirits Market Overview

The Cambodian spirits market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in both revenues and volumes from 2025 to 2031. This surge is driven by a thriving tourism sector, increasing urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences towards premium and craft spirits. Urban centers are anticipated to witness heightened spirits consumption due to lifestyles inclined towards dining out and socializing.

Cambodia Spirits Market Segmentation

The tourism sector, projected to attract millions of visitors by 2030, will further stimulate demand for spirits in hotels, bars, and restaurants. International tourist arrivals soared in the first five months of 2025, and the opening of luxury resorts such as the InterContinental Sihanoukville in 2028 is expected to draw more affluent travelers, enhancing the demand for high-quality spirits. Additionally, millennials are spearheading the shift towards diverse alcoholic beverages, in line with global consumption trends. Improved alcohol production and distribution regulations present substantial opportunities for both local and international brands to meet the escalating demand for premium spirits.

Market Segmentation by Type

Whiskey anticipates capturing a significant revenue share in the Cambodian spirits market due to its robust consumer demand and cultural acceptance. Premium whiskey brands like Johnnie Walker and Chivas Regal are particularly popular. Tourism growth and increasing affluence are further boosting premium spirits consumption.

Market Segmentation by Consumer Group

Tourists are predicted to account for a major revenue share in the Cambodian spirits market, with millions of visitors anticipated by 2027. As the tourism sector expands, the demand for spirits in hospitality venues is expected to rise. Affluent travelers notably contribute to the premium spirits consumption.

Market Segmentation by Price Range

Mid-range spirits are expected to dominate a major revenue share in Cambodia's market with the country's projected economic growth. As Cambodia strives to elevate to an upper-middle-income status by 2030, there will be heightened demand for affordable yet quality spirits, catering to a broader consumer base seeking value-for-money options within the expanding middle-class demographic.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

On-trade is expected to capture a major revenue share in Cambodia's spirits market, driven by the burgeoning tourism sector and increasing urbanization. As tourists and locals continue to frequent restaurants, bars, and hotels, the demand for on-premises spirits will escalate. Government initiatives to bolster tourism will additionally enhance the revenue prospects within the on-trade sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. Cambodia Spirits Market Overview

3.1. Cambodia Spirits Market Revenues and Volume, 2021-2031F

3.2. Cambodia Spirits Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Cambodia Spirits Market Porter's Five Forces

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraint

5. Cambodia Spirits Market Trends

6. Cambodia Spirits Market Overview, by Type

6.1 Cambodia Spirits Market Revenues and Revenue Share, by Type, 2024 & 2031F

6.2 Cambodia Spirits Market Volume and Volume Share, by Type, 2024 & 2031F

7. Cambodia Spirits Market Overview, by Consumer Group

7.1 Cambodia Spirits Market Revenues and Revenue Share, by Consumer Group, 2024 & 2031F

8. Cambodia Spirits Market Overview, by Price Range

8.1 Cambodia Spirits Market Revenues and Revenue Share, by Price Range, 2024 & 2031F

9. Cambodia Spirits Market Overview, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Cambodia Spirits Market Revenues and Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel, 2024 & 2031F

10. Cambodia Spirits Market Regulatory and Policy Landscape

11. Cambodia Spirits Market Import-Export Statistics

12. Cambodia Spirits Market Key Performance Indicators

13. Cambodia Spirits Market Opportunity Assessment

13.1 Cambodia Spirits Market Opportunity Assessment, by Type, 2031F

13.2 Cambodia Spirits Market Opportunity Assessment, by Consumer Group, 2031F

13.3 Cambodia Spirits Market Opportunity Assessment, by Price Range, 2031F

13.4 Cambodia Spirits Market Opportunity Assessment, by Distribution Channel, 2031F

14. Cambodia Spirits Market - Competitive Landscape

14.1 Cambodia Spirits Market Revenue Share/Ranking, by Companies, 2024

14.2 Cambodia Spirits Market Competitive Benchmarking

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Seekers Independent Spirits Co. Ltd.

15.2 Samai Distillery Cambodia Pte. Ltd.

15.3 Diageo PLC

15.4 Holly Creek Whisky Co. Ltd.

15.5 Pernod Ricard SA

15.6 Emperador Inc.

15.7 Suntory Global Spirits

15.8 Hitejinro Co. Ltd.

15.9 Brown-Forman Corporation

15.10 Bacardi Limited

15.11 Campari Group

15.12 LSH Cambodia Pte. Ltd.

16. Key Strategic Recommendations

