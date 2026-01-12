Jacksonville Tree Trimming And Removal Costs Set To Rise 10-20% This Summer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With summer approaching, Bushor's Tree Surgeons is issuing a cost-saving advisory to local property owners: schedule tree trimming and removal projects now, or expect a possible 10 to 20% price increase by June.

The 62-year-old Jacksonville company reports that the transition from spring to summer marks a critical shift in arboriculture, with emergency tree service demand spiking and limiting the availability of crews for routine trimming and removals. This supply-and-demand imbalance can drive standard service rates up across the region.

"Homeowners often wait until a storm is brewing to call for urgent removals, but by then, it is often too late to get the standard rate for immediate service," said Brian Bushor, President and ISA Certified Arborist at Bushor's Tree Surgeons. "Once the summer rush hits, our operational costs rise, and we see industry-wide pricing jump by up to 20 percent. We are urging our neighbors to focus on trimming and removals now, during the winter and spring seasons, to lock in lower pricing."

Why Focus on Trimming and Removals Now?

As providers of professional tree services in Jacksonville, Bushor's Tree Surgeons highlights two specific services that should be prioritized before the summer heat and storms arrive:

Tree Removals: Dead or dying trees are liabilities during Florida's afternoon thunderstorms. Removing them in spring is safer, more cost-effective, and less intrusive to the landscape before the ground is saturated by daily afternoon rains.

Tree Trimming: Proactive trimming reduces the likelihood of branch or whole tree failures by removing diseased or hazardous limbs and reducing the overall load on the branches and trunk. The selective removal of interior branches and end weight reduction can also increase the tree's wind tolerance. Pruning now also allows a headstart on the healing process before the intense stress of peak summer heat.

"Booking these services in the winter and spring isn't just about saving money; it's about accessibility," the company added. "It is much quicker for our arborists to assess and remove a hazardous limb today than it is to clear a fallen tree from a roof in July."

About the company: Bushor's Tree Surgeons has been Jacksonville's trusted expert in tree care since 1962. Family-owned and operated, the company employs three ISA Certified Arborists and specializes in hazardous tree removal, trimming & pruning, and stump grinding services. They are fully licensed, bonded, and insured, offering 24/7 emergency response to the Northeast Florida community.