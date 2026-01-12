TV Anime 'Jaadugar: A Witch In Mongolia' Set To Broadcast In July 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TV Asahi Corporation is excited to announce that the anime adaptation of the award-winning historical manga“A Witch's Life in Mongol” by Tomato Soup (Souffle/AKITASHOTEN) is scheduled to air in July 2026. To mark the occasion, the first teaser PV, teaser visual, and main staff lineup of the TV anime“Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia” have been revealed for the first time.

The anime will be produced by internationally acclaimed animation studio Science SARU, known for its visually distinctive and high-quality works such as“DAN DA DAN”,“Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!”, and“DEVILMAN crybaby”.

TV Anime Premieres July 2026 -

Teaser PV & Teaser Visual Now Revealed!

The newly released teaser PV showcases the protagonist Sitara racing through the city streets of 13th-century Tus, Iran, brought to life through Science SARU's unmistakable visual style. The bustling bazaars, striking architecture, and expressive animation capture the warmth, texture, and vibrancy of the world with stunning detail.

Teaser PV:

The accompanying teaser visual depicts Sitara standing beneath an endless sky as flower petals dance on the wind, a flock of doves soaring above her. Her direct gaze conveys her unwavering resolve, hinting at the epic story soon to unfold.

A Stellar Lineup of Japan's Leading Creative Talent!

The project brings together some of Japan's most celebrated creators:

Executive Director: Naoko Yamada (The Heike Story, The Colors Within, A Silent Voice)

Director: Abel Gongora (DAN DA DAN Season 2, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Star Wars: Visions - T0-B1)

Character Design And Sakuga Chief: Kenichi Yoshida (Eureka Seven, Overman King Gainer, The Orbital Children)

Series Composition: Kanichi Kato (The Eminence in Shadow, Teasing Master Takagi-san, Black Clover)

Music: Koshiro Hino, acclaimed for his unique musical sense and deep knowledge of traditional instruments, making his debut as an anime composer

Animation Production: Science SARU

Together, these top-tier talents, each active at the forefront of their respective fields, collaborate with Science SARU to bring the manga's distinctive world to the screen.

▼Comments from staff members

Naoko Yamada (Executive Director)

“A Witch's Life in Mongol”.

I found Tomato Soup's story to be so fresh, so engaging, so full of surprises. The characters that appear, like Sitara, were thrust into times of great upheaval. But I can say for sure they lived their lives, sometimes dramatically and sometimes more delicately; they thought, and they believed in the power of love.

I'm trying my best to depict this tale respectfully and carefully. To show the characters as both strong and cute. I hope you enjoy it!

Abel Gongora (Director)

The cultures of the Mongol and Persian empires are extraordinary, and offering an interpretation of their histories - whether rooted in truth or legend - is a privilege we approach with deep respect for the peoples who carry those traditions. The manga is truly unique, with heroines that are fierce and resilient; let us follow their luminous trail on this epic journey!

Kenichi Yoshida (Character Design And Sakuga Chief)

This is my first time doing an adaptation. I'm trying my best!

Kanichi Kato (Series Composition)

I tried my best to capture the charm of the original manga in my series composition. This story takes place far in the past, in the 13th century, amongst the nomads and the beautiful night skies of the Mongolian steppe, following our protagonist, who grows wiser as she survives in this unfamiliar environment. I hope that her struggles, her encounters, and her hopes for the future resonate with all of us in the modern day as well.

Koshiro Hino (Music)

All of the characters are compelling, but among them, portraying the complex emotions of Sitara, who lives tenaciously and resiliently while carrying resentment and sorrow, was both the greatest challenge and the most rewarding experience.

I also feel that depicting a theme like this in the present day is deeply meaningful. I sincerely hope for a peaceful world where no children, regardless of the country or place they are born, have to carry the kind of sorrow that Sitara bears.

This project marked many firsts for me: it was my first time composing music for an animated production, as well as my first time creating Persian and Mongolian music. Despite these new challenges, I feel I was able to see it through thanks to the two directors and the entire production team, who patiently worked alongside me throughout the process. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks once again.

The anime's official website has been updated with new information!

Furthermore, the initial anime adaptation announcement sparked widespread excitement on social media, with fans expressing comments like,“Can't wait!” and“So excited it's Science SARU!”. Stay tuned for more updates for this highly anticipated project.

About the TV Anime“Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia”

Story

There was once a young girl in the 13th century slave markets of Iran.

This is the tale of a witch who toyed with a vast continent.

After losing her mother and being torn far from her homeland, Sitara found herself utterly alone, with no ability to survive on her own, and no hope for the future.

Taken in by a family of scholars, the power of“knowledge” is imparted on her within the calm of her new life.

Meanwhile, under the reign of Emperor Genghis Khan, the mighty Mongol Empire continues its unstoppable march, conquering nation after nation and expanding its influence across the world.

When that boundless ambition finally reaches Sitara's city, her quiet days come to an end, and the wheels of fate begin to turn.



About Science SARU

Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television, film, and streaming. Some of Science SARU's best-known works include“Lu Over the Wall”,“DEVILMAN crybaby”,“Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!”,“Inu-Oh”,“The Colors Within”, and“DAN DA DAN”, among others.

[Science SARU Official Site]:

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Corporation is a national commercial broadcaster in Japan, leading the Japanese content industry and having 23 network affiliate stations covering the nation. TV Asahi produces and airs animation such as "Doraemon" from 1979, "Shin chan" from 1992, and the more recent "The Dangers in My Heart" and“SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary”. TV Asahi is also actively expanding into new businesses, including the production of original anime series in India and collaborative projects with partnering studios in Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, and the US.



Manga Information

Title: A Witch's Life in Mongol

Author: Tomato Soup

Previously published: Volumes 2 (Published by AKITASHOTEN in Japan)

Available on YenPress





Copyright Notice

Manga Cover Art: © Tomato Soup (AKITASHOTEN) 2022

Other Visuals:©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee