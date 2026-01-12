Final Leg Of 3,450-Mile Walk For Health Equity Invites Communities To Join From Bozeman To Seattle

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Walk USA for Health Equity 's founder, Naturopathic Dr. Dennis Godby, along with supporters, will begin the final leg of the five-year, coast-to-coast journey on August 24, 2026, inviting individuals, organizations, and communities nationwide to participate. The final segment will take place from Bozeman, Montana, to Seattle, Washington, concluding on September 24, 2026, with a large public gathering planned at Seattle City Hall and a ceremonial final mile through Pike Place Market, concluding at Waterfront Park (exact location to be determined).

Since 2022, Walk USA for Health Equity has crossed 12 states and more than 3,400 miles, engaging communities along the way in conversations about unequal access to care and the factors that shape health outcomes in the United States. The 2026“finale” segment is designed not only to complete the cross-country route but also to activate widespread public participation, encouraging people to walk a portion of the route, whether a few miles, a day, or even a week, and to join the closing mile into Seattle.

A National Effort for a National Issue

The mission of Walk USA for Health Equity is to increase public understanding of what health equity means and why it matters. Research shows that where a person lives, often determined by ZIP code, can predict health outcomes more strongly than genetics. Up to 60% of a person's health is shaped by social and environmental factors, including access to providers, safe environments, transportation, nutrition, and exposure to stress or discrimination.

As the walk continues through Montana, and then into Idaho and Washington State, local groups, community leaders, walkers, and health equity advocates are invited to organize forums, welcome events, school presentations, neighborhood walks, or collaborative educational activities that bring these issues to the forefront.

“I am not walking across America to prove physical endurance. I am walking to make visible something we've normalized for too long, that where you live, what you earn, or how you're treated can determine how long you live. Health equity isn't radical. It's the idea that everyone deserves a fair chance to be healthy. While this walk ends in Seattle, the work continues wherever people choose not to look away.”

Designed for Participation

Throughout the final leg, the itinerary allows walkers to join at any point along the route. Participants may walk for a few hours, a single day, or multiple days, depending on interest and capacity. The walk will average about 26 miles per day, beginning around 7:30 a.m. and ending by early evening, with scheduled stops in communities along the way for conversations, events, and media engagements.

Partnering organizations, including local health clinics, naturopathic doctors, advocacy groups, community coalitions, and civic leaders, will support the walk by hosting gatherings intended to build momentum and deepen public understanding of health equity.

History of the Walk

Walk USA for Health Equity began in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2022. Earlier segments include walks from Myrtle Beach to Knoxville, Tennessee; Knoxville to Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Milwaukee to Fargo, North Dakota; and Fargo to Bozeman, Montana. While the first 1,938 miles were completed without support, the final segments include a support driver and vehicle due to the long distances between rural communities.

The journey will officially conclude on September 24, 2026, when participants gather at Seattle City Hall and walk the final mile together through Pike Place Market and on to Waterfront Park, symbolizing a shared commitment to building a more equitable and just healthcare landscape.

Invitation to the Public

Individuals, families, community organizations, professional associations, and advocates across the country are encouraged to join this effort, either by walking a portion of the final leg, organizing local events, or supporting from afar. The walk is designed to be inclusive, community-driven, and collaborative, reflecting the idea that achieving health equity requires participation beyond any single individual.

About Walk USA for Health Equity

Walk USA for Health Equity is a national initiative committed to raising awareness of health disparities and advancing the goal of fair and just access to care for all people. Through a multi-year, cross-country walking route and community engagement events, the project aims to increase public understanding of health equity and inspire local and national actions that support healthier communities.

Learn more at: .