Enerdatics Opens U.S. Office, Appoints Ryan Nickerson As Director Of Market Development
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Enerdatics today announced the opening of its U.S. office, a milestone in the company's expansion and a step to support its growing North American client base. As part of the launch, Enerdatics appointed Ryan Nickerson as Director of Market Development, based in the United States.
Ryan brings experience across energy and infrastructure markets, including work with renewable energy developers, investment banks, and institutional investors. In his new role, he will support client engagement and market development efforts in North America.
“Enerdatics has built a strong reputation for depth and reliability in deal intelligence,” said Ryan Nickerson.“Opening a U.S. office allows us to engage more closely with clients and support decision-making across the energy value chain.”
The U.S. office is intended to strengthen Enerdatics' ability to serve existing clients while expanding relationships with developers, advisors, and investors active in renewable energy. Enerdatics' platform provides data and analytics on renewable energy projects and transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financings, and power purchase agreements (PPAs)-long-term contracts that define how electricity is bought and sold.
Mohit Kaul will serve as CEO of Enerdatics Inc., leading the company's U.S. operations and growth strategy.
About Enerdatics:
Enerdatics provides data and analytics on renewable energy projects, mergers and acquisitions, financings, data centers and power purchase agreements. The company supports developers, advisors, and investors with market intelligence and research tools used in transaction screening, benchmarking, and investment analysis.
