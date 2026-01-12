Ethan Hawke Says He 'Loved' Daughter Maya Hawke's Role In 'Stranger Things'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke has shared that he was impressed by his daughter Maya Hawke's work in the superhit streaming series 'Stranger Things'.

The 55-year-old actor has heaped praise on 27-year-old Maya, who he shares with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, for the way she has "set off on her own" in the entertainment world, and he was delighted by her performance as Robin in Netflix's blockbuster sci-fi series, reports 'Female First UK'.

He told Live From E!: Golden Globes 2026, "Well, I'm proud of her as a human being, first and foremost. But she is awesome on that show and that show is right up my alley and I loved it”.

Ethan was a big fan of his daughter's character on the show, which recently came to an end with its fifth and final season, and he's glad to see her thriving as an artist.

He added, "Robin is a great character, and the fact that she's as young as she is, and she's already set off on her own. Her music is amazing, all her work inspires me. I am very proud of her, is the short answer”.

As per 'Female First UK', Ethan recently shared he always suspected Maya's life would follow this path.

Speaking to Sydney Sweeney for Variety's Actors on Actors series last month, he said, "I knew when she was about 4 that she was gonna be an artist. And I knew that she was gonna be a very good one. That was her safe place. Watercolouring, dancing, and singing all throughout her childhood. There were a lot of things about her childhood that were really, really hard and complicated, and things I regret for her”.

The actor didn't delve into Maya's early struggles, but he recalled a moment when a teacher asked if she was happy", and she had an answer beyond her years.