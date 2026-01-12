Dr. Rasha Kelej Discussed With Mozambique First Lady Their Joint Programs To Build Healthcare And Media Capacity And Support Girl Education

Merck Foundation ( ) CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej met H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of Mozambique and Ambassador of Merck Foundation“More Than a Mother” during the 7thEdition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025. The Summit which was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) CEO of Merck Foundation&President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of Mozambique and Ambassador of Merck Foundation“More Than a Mother” along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Nigeria, São Tomé&Príncipe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) expressed,“It was a pleasure meeting my dear sister H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of Mozambique and officially appoint her to be the Ambassador of“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” at 7thEdition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025. During our meeting, we underscored our commitment towards building healthcare capacity and transforming patient care landscape by providing 100 scholarships for local Mozambican doctors in 42 critical and underserved specialties, through our long-term partnership. We also discussed about addressing critical social and health issues in the country including breaking the infertility stigma and supporting girl education. We also signed an MoU to underscore our long-term partnership”.

H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of Mozambique&Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother stated,“It was indeed a great pleasure to be a part of the prestigious conference together with my dear sisters, First Ladies of Africa and Asia, and hearing from them about the impact of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries. I am proud to share that 20 scholarships have been provided to our local doctors for Diabetes, Endocrinology, Acute Medicine, Infectious diseases, and Pain Management. We plan to provide a total of 100 scholarships through our partnership”.

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

During the Summit, a strategy meeting between The First Lady of Mozambique and Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej was also held to sign the MoU to underscore their long-term partnership and continue their on-going programs and define strategies to further build healthcare and media capacity in Mozambique to address a wide range of social and health issues.

“Since 2012, Merck Foundation has been deeply committed to building healthcare capacity across Africa and beyond. To date, we have provided 2500 scholarships for young doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties. Very soon, we will be enrolling more doctors from Mozambique in various specialties, through our partnership with the First Lady and the Ministry of Health,” shared Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Mozambique for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Summarizing Merck Foundation's initiatives and impact:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

2500+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:



3700+ Media Representatives from more than 35 countries trained by Merck Foundation to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

8 Different Awards launched annually for best Media coverage, Song, Films, and Fashion.

Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa in English, French, Portuguese, and local languages.

9 Children's Storybooks in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahili

6 Awareness Animation Films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education and prevention and early detection of Diabetes, Hypertension&Cancer.

Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through“Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

1200+ Scholarships provided annually to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls from 18 countries, to help them to complete their studies and empower them to reach their full potential 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8.5 Million Followers.

