Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights Highlight Expanding Outlook Till 2034, Delveinsight Evaluates Ocelot Bio, Angion Biomedica, Alloksys, Guard Therapeutics, Vifor Pharma, AM Pharma, Astellas Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies in the market include - Alloksys, Guard Therapeutics, Ocelot Bio, Angion Biomedica/Vifor Pharma AM Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Sentien Biotechnologies, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Kidney Injury, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Kidney Injury market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Acute Kidney Injury market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acute Kidney Injury Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Acute Kidney Injury Market Report:



The Acute Kidney Injury market size was valued approximately USD 6,230 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In January 2025, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in innovative therapies to reduce hyperinflammation's impact on vital organs, announced that Mayo Clinic has received approval to enroll participants in its NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal trial, increasing the total number of active trial sites to 15.

In October 2024, Unicycive Therapeutics announced promising results from its Phase I clinical trial of UNI-494, a patented nicorandil pro-drug under development for acute kidney injury (AKI). The trial showed that UNI-494 was safe and well-tolerated in both single and multiple ascending dose groups. Furthermore, the drug demonstrated rapid absorption and metabolism, with plasma concentrations increasing proportionally with higher doses.

Estimates indicate that the United States had the largest market size for Acute Kidney Injury in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 4.1% for future growth.

The total Mortality-adjusted Incident Cases of Acute Kidney Injury across the 7MM reached 14.6 million in 2022 and are expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

In 2022, the United States reported approximately 5.7 million Mortality-adjusted Incident Cases of Acute Kidney Injury.

In 2022, the US represented the largest incident population of Acute Kidney Injury, making up approximately 39% of the total in the 7MM.

In 2022, Germany reported the highest number of Acute Kidney Injury cases among EU4 and the UK, followed by France, while Spain had the fewest cases.

Acute Kidney Injury cases are classified into Stage I, Stage II, and Stage III, with the majority of cases occurring in Stage I, followed by Stage II and Stage III.

Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies: Alloksys, Guard Therapeutics, Ocelot Bio, Angion Biomedica/Vifor Pharma AM Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Sentien Biotechnologies, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, and others

Key Acute Kidney Injury Therapies: bRESCAP, RMC-035 (ROSgard), OCE-205, ANG-3777, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, SBI-101, Timbetasin, and others The Acute Kidney Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Kidney Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Kidney Injury market dynamics.

Acute Kidney Injury Overview

Acute renal failure (ARF), sometimes referred to as acute kidney injury (AKI), is a medical illness typified by progressive azotemia that can occur with or without oliguria over the course of several hours or days. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a medical condition characterized by a sudden decrease in kidney function and a transient, reversible rise in nitrogen waste products as determined by blood ureanitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine levels over a period of hours to weeks.

Get a Free sample for the Acute Kidney Injury Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Kidney Injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Acute Kidney Injury

Prevalent Cases of Acute Kidney Injury by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Kidney Injury Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Kidney Injury

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Kidney Injury epidemiology trends @ Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology Forecast

Acute Kidney Injury Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Kidney Injury market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Kidney Injury market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Kidney Injury Therapies and Key Companies



bRESCAP: Alloksys

RMC-035 (ROSgard): Guard Therapeutics

OCE-205: Ocelot Bio

ANG-3777: Angion Biomedica/Vifor Pharma

Ilofotase alfa: AM Pharma

ASP1128: Astellas Pharma

SBI-101: Sentien Biotechnologies Timbetasin: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Acute Kidney Injury market share @ Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Landscape

Acute Kidney Injury Market Strengths



The pipeline of AKI is quite robust with diverse products strengthening the upcoming market. The treatment related adverse events are very nominal resulting into effective treatment options

Acute Kidney Injury Market Opportunities

Several biomarkers such as NGAL, Cystatin-C, etc. are being tried and tested to diagnose AKI. Validation of these new biomarkers could provide additional tools to detect the onset and severity of kidney injury

Scope of the Acute Kidney Injury Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies: Alloksys, Guard Therapeutics, Ocelot Bio, Angion Biomedica/Vifor Pharma AM Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Sentien Biotechnologies, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, and others

Key Acute Kidney Injury Therapies: bRESCAP, RMC-035 (ROSgard), OCE-205, ANG-3777, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, SBI-101, Timbetasin, and others

Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Kidney Injury current marketed and Acute Kidney Injury emerging therapies

Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics: Acute Kidney Injury market drivers and Acute Kidney Injury market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Acute Kidney Injury Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Kidney Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Acute Kidney Injury companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Acute Kidney Injury Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Kidney Injury

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Kidney Injury

4. Acute Kidney Injury Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Kidney Injury Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Kidney Injury Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Kidney Injury

9. Acute Kidney Injury Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Kidney Injury Unmet Needs

11. Acute Kidney Injury Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Kidney Injury Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Kidney Injury Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Kidney Injury Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Kidney Injury Market Drivers

16. Acute Kidney Injury Market Barriers

17. Acute Kidney Injury Appendix

18. Acute Kidney Injury Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.