Kuwait First Deputy PM, Bahraini Interior Min. Discuss Security Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed Monday with Bahraini Minister of Interior Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, security issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation.
The Ministry of Interior stated in a press release that this took place during Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah's meeting with the Bahraini Minister of Interior as part of his official visit to the country.
The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior expressed his welcome to the Bahraini Minister of Interior and the accompanying delegation, affirming that this brotherly visit contributes to strengthening security cooperation and coordination.
He pointed to the deep fraternal and historical relations that unite Kuwait and Bahrain, and to the continuous development witnessed in various fields, particularly in security aspects.
For his part, the Bahraini Minister expressed his pride in the level of security cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries, stressing the importance of continuing joint work and the exchange of security expertise and experiences in a manner that supports and develops the security capabilities of both sides.
The statement added that a number of joint issues were discussed, in addition to reviewing the Bahraini experience in the field of alternative penalties and open prisons, and the positive results achieved within the framework of developing the criminal justice system and enhancing concepts of reform and rehabilitation, thereby contributing to the support of community security and stability.
The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Abdulwahab Al-Waheeb, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Public Security Affairs, Major General Hamed Al-Dawas, along with a number of security leaders. (end)
