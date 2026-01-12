Visit Qatar Unveils Second Wave Of Headliners At 25N51E Music Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has announced a second wave of headline artists joining the 25N51E Music Festival, taking place on 30 January 2026 at the iconic Stadium 974.

New artists include Feeona and Againstcelebrities on the 25E Main Stage, and A.M.R and Pierre Fares on the 51N Stage, each celebrated for their innovative sounds and mesmerising performances.

The 25E Main Stage will now showcase Feeona and Againstcelebrities alongside returning global icons Calvin Harris, Alesso, and Afrojack, all renowned for their chart-topping hits and dynamic live shows.

Feeona is a Doha-based DJ and producer known for her versatile techno and house sets, while Againstcelebrities are renowned for their energetic performances.

On the 51N Stage, A.M.R and Pierre Fares join NTO and Ben Böhmer, delivering a curated experience for fans of cutting-edge electronic music. A.M.R is a Canadian DJ and producer celebrated for melodic, emotive electronic productions, while Pierre Fares is a Tunisian DJ and founder of Saturne Agency, known for his globally inspired house and electronic sound.

The 25N51E Music Festival remains a musical landmark in Qatar, with the lineup set to grow even further in the coming weeks. Tickets are now available Fans are encouraged to secure theirs early.