Wandering Buffalo Opens In Downtown Bozeman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A design-driven hotel and lodge brings modern Western character to Bozeman's Main Street

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new basecamp for modern travelers has arrived in downtown Bozeman. Wandering Buffalo Hotel and Lodge is now open on historic East Main Street, offering a refined blend of Montana character, contemporary design, and effortless access to downtown Bozeman and outdoor adventure.

Situated at 1200 East Main Street, just steps from Bozeman's shops, galleries, and restaurants, the newly reimagined property features 38 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites. Interiors reinterpret classic Western style through a modern lens, paired with elevated comforts including Nespresso coffee machines, complimentary filtered water, high-speed Wi-Fi, and 55-inch Smart TVs.

The hotel's lobby, dubbed The Mercantile, serves as an all-day social hub, and offers locally roasted Rockford Roasting Co. coffee, Tumblewood teas and local pastries, plus provisions for day trips and complimentary bicycles for guests to explore the surrounding area.

“Wandering Buffalo is more than a place to stay, it's a gateway to everything that makes Bozeman and southwest Montana unique,” said Carson Mabe, Hotel Manager.“From local flavors in the lobby to easy access to Yellowstone National Park, skiing and river adventures, this hotel was created with both locals and visitors in mind.”

Complementing the relaxed gathering spaces, including an outdoor garden with fire pit, the property is pet friendly and designed to serve as a basecamp for family vacations, outdoor excursions and business travel alike.

The hotel is a member of the World of Hyatt Mr. & Mrs. Smith collection, a curated global portfolio of distinctive independent hotels noted for thoughtful hospitality and style. Additionally, Wandering Buffalo is a member of Stash Hotel Rewards program, a free loyalty rewards program designed especially for travelers who prefer independent, boutique, and one-of-a-kind hotels.

For more information or to make reservations, visit wandering-buffalo or follow along on Instagram @wanderingbuffalohotelandlodge. Interviews and additional images are available upon request.

ABOUT WANDERING BUFFALO HOTEL AND LODGE

Wandering Buffalo Hotel and Lodge is a newly redesigned hotel and lodge in downtown Bozeman, Montana, offering a blend of Western charm and modern comforts. With a focus on design, community, and authentic hospitality, the property serves as basecamp for visitors exploring Montana's wide-open spaces and Bozeman's vibrant local culture.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Blythe Beaubien

...

415-680-0821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at