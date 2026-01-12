UCC Networks Deploys SPARK For Healthcare Designed For Outages. Trusted For Care Facilities.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A full-service retirement and long-term care facility located in rural Minnesota provides 24/7 care for residents, including medical services, emergency response, and essential communications. For the organization, consistent power and network availability are critical to maintaining safety standards, regulatory compliance, and daily operations. UCC Networks deployed its SPARK solution to ensure continuous communications, resident safety, and business continuity for uninterrupted operations through unpredictable outages.



Challenge: Maintaining Uptime in Extreme Conditions

The facility operates in a region known for severe winter weather, including heavy snowfall, subzero temperatures, and frequent strain on local power and telecommunications infrastructure. These conditions present ongoing risks, including:

.Power outages caused by ice, high winds, and utility equipment failures

.Network disruptions affecting internet, VoIP phones, and emergency communication lines

.Increased risk to resident safety when communications and monitoring systems are unavailable

The facility's existing infrastructure could not consistently maintain service continuity during extended outages, creating operational and safety concerns.



Solution: SPARK from UCC Networks

SPARK is a next-generation connectivity and uptime solution designed for environments where continuous communications are essential, including healthcare facilities, senior living campuses, and emergency services providers.

Key Capabilities

.Multi-Path Internet Connectivity

- Combines separate carriers (fiber, wireless LTE/5G, satellite)

- Automatic failover if primary connection becomes unavailable

.Integrated Power Resilience

- Built-in UPS (battery backup) plus scalable generator support

- Intelligent power switching to keep systems live through outages

.Network Continuity & Redundancy

- Self-healing network routing

- Hardware and software redundancy to eliminate single points of failure

.Priority Communications Support

- Maintains availability of voice systems, alarm systems, and nurse call systems

- Direct routing for emergency alerts and 911 access



Implementation

Phase 1: Assessment & Design

UCC Networks field services performed an on-site assessment of the facility's network infrastructure, analog lines, power sources, and operational requirements. Based on these findings, a SPARK configuration was designed to:

.Operate reliably in extreme cold-weather conditions

.Sustain critical systems during local utility power or network failures

.Integrate with existing phone and monitoring systems

Phase 2: Installation & Integration

Installation included:

.Dual network feeds (primary fiber + cellular backup)

.Onsite resilience hardware (uninterrupted power supply)

.Automated failover configurations for mission-critical systems

.Testing under simulated outage conditions

Phase 3: Monitoring & Support

Following deployment, UCC Networks provides:

.24/7 remote system monitoring

.Real-time alerts for power or connectivity issues

.Proactive maintenance before outages occur



Results & Impact

100% Network & Power Uptime

Since deploying SPARK, the facility has experienced:

.Continuous connectivity during multiple winter-related outages

.Automatic service switching from primary to backup systems without interruption

.Ongoing availability of emergency communications and voice services systems (phones, alarms, nurse calls)

Resident Safety and Staff Operations

The SPARK solution has enabled:

.Reliable voice communication between staff and residents

.Continuous operation of monitoring and alerting systems

.Consistent access to emergency services during outages

Operational Continuity

SPARK has supported uninterrupted operations by allowing the facility to:

.Maintain access to electronic health systems without downtime

.Support staff communications during extended power disruptions

.Avoid costly disconnections and service disruptions

Why SPARK Works for Healthcare Facilities

.Multi-Carrier Connectivity - Avoids reliance on a single provider - eliminates network outages

.Power Resilience - Keeps systems live during local utility failures

.Automation Failover - No manual intervention needed - services stay up automatically

.24/7 Monitoring- Issues are detected and resolved before they impact operations



UCC Networks' SPARK provides a resilient, intelligent infrastructure that ensures 100% uptime for power, network, and emergency communications - even in the most challenging environmental conditions. By combining redundancy, automation, and proactive support, SPARK enables organizations to maintain essential services, protect residents, and sustain operations during power and network disruption. To learn more about UCC Networks' SPARK solution, call 714-769-9456, email..., or visit /contact-us/