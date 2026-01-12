Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces The Strategic Hire Of Mark Duarte As Director Of Business Development, North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronics solutions, has announced the appointment of Mark Duarte as the Director of Business Development, North America.

The Director of Business Development position supports Interlink's organic growth strategy across the Americas. Duarte will play a crucial role in implementing the company's strategic growth plan and further expanding its footprint across the Americas.

Duarte joins Interlink with over 30 years of experience, including 22 years in sales, strategic planning, and execution. Most recently, he served as the Senior Sales Manager at Linxens Healthcare, a multi-national corporation providing product design, development, and high-value contract manufacturing for Medical Device Wearables, Biosensors, and trace & authentication devices. Duarte focused on aligning sales efforts with corporate growth strategies across the Americas and consistently exceeded revenue targets. He managed complex negotiations, securing multi-year contracts and high-margin deals.

Before joining Linxens Healthcare, Duarte served as the Director of Medical Sales at East West MFG., where he helped establish the company as a premier contract manufacturer in the medical device market. Duarte spearheaded growth and managed medical sales, driving the business's growth. He secured recurring design-production businesses with major OEMs and established a steady stream of prospects and new customers for East West MFG's medical marketing businesses.

“We are excited to welcome Mark Duarte to the Interlink team,” said Steven N. Bronson, CEO of Interlink Electronics.“Mark's extensive experience in sales leadership, strategic execution, and knowledge of the medical device market make him an ideal fit to continue our organic growth strategy across North America.”

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Barnsley, England. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by phrases such as“thinks,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements in our press releases include statements about our projected financial and operating performance, our acquisition program, our strategy and prospects, and our opportunities for organic growth and synergies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates and tariffs; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the respective release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

...

805-623-4184