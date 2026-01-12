Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, U.S. Discuss Cooperation On Data Center Construction (PHOTO)

2026-01-12 09:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Samaddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with a delegation led by Carl B. Kress, Regional Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), during their visit to Azerbaijan, the nation's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The meeting highlighted satisfaction with the deepening strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States. Discussions focused on potential collaboration on railway infrastructure, telecommunications, space technologies, and the construction of data centers for artificial intelligence technologies.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) is an independent U.S. government agency that helps American businesses create jobs by funding project planning, feasibility studies, and pilot projects for critical infrastructure in developing countries, linking U.S. technology and expertise to overseas opportunities in sectors like energy, transport, and telecom. Its mission is to advance U.S. economic interests and support sustainable development in emerging markets, generating significant U.S. exports and jobs by acting as a "first mover" in large infrastructure projects.

Trend News Agency

