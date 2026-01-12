Parliamentary Committee Does Not Support Dismissal Of SSU Chief Maliuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada defense committee considered the President's submission on the dismissal of SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and did not support this decision," he said.

According to Zhelezniak, only 7 deputies supported Maliuk's dismissal, 6 voted against, and 2 abstained. Thus, a total of 8 committee members did not support the dismissal.

Zhelezniak explained that the committee's negative decision "does not significantly hinder" bringing the initiative to a plenary vote.

"It simply means the committee does not recommend it for consideration by the chamber. But this will not prevent the resolution from being put to a vote, and then 226+ votes will be needed," the MP explained.

In his view, the required number of votes to dismiss Maliuk will not be found in parliament.

As Ukrinform reported, SSU chief Vasyl Maliuk stated that he is stepping down from the position of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has received a submission from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

