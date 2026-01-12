Stars In Spotlight: Inside 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet And Awards Night

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Beverly Hills shimmered under the spotlight as the 2026 Golden Globes unfolded, a dazzling evening brimming with glamour, style, and Hollywood's brightest stars, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The ceremony at Beverly Hilton brought together the brightest talents from film and television, honouring outstanding achievements in storytelling from across the globe.

Hosted once again by comedian Nikki Glaser, the night combined humour, heartfelt tributes, and unforgettable performances.

Established in 1944 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the Golden Globes have long been regarded as a bellwether for the film and television industry, recognising not just the glamour of Hollywood but also creative brilliance and boundary-pushing storytelling.

Over the decades, the ceremony has celebrated icons such as Audrey Hepburn, Meryl Streep, and Leonardo DiCaprio, while simultaneously shining a spotlight on emerging talent from around the world.

The 2026 awards night shone with memorable moments.

The red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills offered one of the most talked‐about fashion moments of the season.

Ariana Grande was among the standout arrivals. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Wicked: For Good", she departed from the pastel tones associated with her character and chose a dramatic all‐black gown by Vivienne Westwood. The textured off‐shoulder ball gown, paired with her signature high ponytail and minimal jewellery, combined classic elegance with her own polished style.

Alongside Grande, actors such as Teyana Taylor and Jenna Ortega embraced bold black dresses, each reflecting a distinctive take on formalwear. Hudson Williams brought contemporary nuance to men's fashion, the latter in a tasteful black velvet suit.

At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, Cyrus made a striking red carpet appearance in a black sequined gown by Saint Laurent designed by Anthony Vaccarello. The long‐sleeve, dramatic look featured sculptural elements and was paired with oversized sunglasses and fine jewelry, underscoring her bold fashion sense.

Among the night's biggest film winners was "One Battle After Another", which dominated the comedy/musical categories. The Paul Thomas Anderson–directed film took home "Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy" and earned several other honors, including awards for directing, screenplay, and a supporting performance, underscoring its broad appeal and critical success.

In the drama categories, "Hamnet" was crowned "Best Motion Picture - Drama", with Jessie Buckley winning "Best Female Actor in a Drama" for her powerful portrayal in the film. Another notable win came from Wagner Moura, who was named "Best Male Actor in a Drama" for his role in "The Secret Agent", which also won Best Non‐English Language Film.

Animated and genre films also made their mark: "KPop Demon Hunters" captured both Best Animated Film and Best Original Song, while "Sinners" was honored with the "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" award.

Television honors reflected a similarly diverse field of excellence. HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" took "Best Drama Series", and Apple TV+'s industry satire "The Studio" earned "Best Musical or Comedy Series". Netflix's "Adolescence" was a big winner in the limited series category, also earning multiple acting awards for performances by Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty.

Acting awards in television included Noah Wyle for "Best Actor in a Drama Series", Rhea Seehorn for "Best Actress in a Drama Series", Seth Rogen for "Best Actor in a Comedy Series", and Jean Smart for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series", celebrating both seasoned performers and rising stars.

Among the memorable moments of the night were heartfelt acceptance speeches, humorous hosting by Glaser, and recognition of creative contributions across categories, from performance to writing to music.

Ultimately, the 2026 Golden Globes will be remembered as a radiant tribute to storytelling, style, and the extraordinary talent.

All images and videos courtesy of the Golden Globes.