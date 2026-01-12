Professor of Law, University of East London

Iwa Salami is a Professor of Financial Law and Regulation at the Royal Docks School of Business and Law, University of East London (UEL). She is director of the Centre of FinTech at UEL and the programme leader for the LLM in FinTech law. She was a member of the governing council of the British Institute in Eastern Africa (BIEA) between 2017 and 2022. In 2023, she was appointed by the Bank of England and H M Treasury as a member of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Academic Advisory Group.

Prior to joining UEL, she was a research fellow at the Centre for Commercial Law Studies at Queen Mary, University of London, where she also lectured. She has previously worked in the UK and abroad, including at the Government Legal Service and the African Development Bank.

Prof Salami has published extensively in the field of financial regulation in emerging economies and financial technology regulation. Her publications include two books (monographs) - Financial Regulation in Africa (Ashgate, 2012) and Financial Technology Law and Regulation in Africa (2024) - and numerous articles published in peer-reviewed journals.

Her current research interest include legal and regulatory frameworks for mobile payments; crowd-funding; Web 3.0 application in finance including crypto-assets, stablecoins, decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse; central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) - wholesale and retail; CBDCs and regional projects; and legal and regulatory implications of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in finance.

2024–present Professor of Law, University of East London

Experience