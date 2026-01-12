China Voices Support For Somalia After Top Diplomat Postpones Visit

China's foreign minister said Beijing supported ‌Somalia in ‌safeguarding its ‍sovereignty and territorial integrity in a phone call yesterday ‍with his Somali counterpart, a Chinese ministry statement said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the ‌phone call during his visit to Africa, and ‍said China opposed ‌so-called Somaliland's“collusion with Taiwan authorities to seek independence”, referring in the statement to Somalia's breakaway region.

Somalia was scheduled to be part of the ​Chinese ‌diplomat's annual New Year tour of Africa, ‍which also includes Ethiopia, Tanzania and Lesotho, but the visit to the ​East African nation was postponed due to what the Chinese embassy said was a“schedule change”.