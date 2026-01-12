Dr Soumya Sarin Speaks Out On Cyber Attacks After Rahul Mamkootathil Arrest

Following the arrest of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Dr. Soumya Sarin faced a wave of cyber attacks. She shared a Facebook post detailing the abuse, including screenshots from pro-Rahul Facebook accounts falsely claiming she was the woman who filed the complaint against him. She also shared screenshots of indecent and abusive messages sent to her on WhatsApp.

After making the post, Soumya Sarin spoke in detail to Asianet News Online, explaining the nature of the cyberbullying, her concerns for survivors, and the larger problem behind such attacks.

'Cyberbullying is not new to me'

Soumya Sarin said cyber attacks are not new in her life. She explained that ever since her husband Sarin entered politics, she has faced cyberbullying many times and in many situations. She said such attacks usually do not affect her and she does not try to pursue them legally.

She clarified that she does not believe one particular political party is behind the cyber attack. According to her, in every party and in every section of society, there are people who say things without any sense, decency, or responsibility.

'This is about a serial offender, not politics'

Soumya Sarin stressed that this case is different. She said what is being seen now is the behaviour of a serial predator and serial offender. She pointed out that it is no longer about one or two complaints, as a third complaint has now emerged.

She said anyone with common sense can understand that many more women may be sitting at home, scared and hesitant to come forward. She described Rahul Mamkootathil as a criminal and said that to silence those who speak against such people, many more venomous individuals operate outside the system.

She made it clear that she is not speaking for herself, as she has no fear that the cyber attacks will affect her personally.

Soumya Sarin said she is speaking for women who may not have experienced cyberbullying before.

She highlighted the intense cyberbullying faced by the first woman who filed a complaint, noting that the abuse is still continuing. She said these women, who have already gone through deep trauma, are being attacked again and torn apart on social media.

She warned that such behaviour is meant to scare women into silence.

'The real danger is the people outside'

Soumya Sarin said while one person is behind bars, the frightening reality is that many criminal-minded people are still free.

She urged people to look at the comment sections of posts that speak against Rahul Mamkootathil to understand how polluted and perverted some minds are.

She clarified that her Facebook post was not about Rahul Mamkootathil himself, but about the mentality of those defending and protecting such behaviour.

According to Soumya Sarin, the intention behind these cyber attacks is clear.

She said the goal is to crush people through insults so that no one else dares to speak out. She explained that when the first complaint came, the woman was attacked heavily so that no second complaint would come. Now that second and third complaints have surfaced, the attacks have become more intense to prevent any further complaints.

She said she is being targeted simply because Sarin has spoken out, and this pattern repeats against anyone who raises their voice.

Fear among women not active on social media

Soumya Sarin questioned what happens to women who are not active on social media.

She asked whether such women would feel scared or shocked when they see this level of abuse. She said many women must be suffering silently in their homes, afraid to speak.

She said this fear is exactly what cyber attackers want to create.

'Kerala society stands with survivors'

Soumya Sarin strongly rejected the idea that Kerala society looks down on survivors. She said only the attackers show contempt for survivors, while society at large understands their pain and trauma. She said people with conscience know how serious the crime is and understand the gravity of the situation.

She said those spreading venom can continue if they wish, but their actions will not change the truth.

Soumya Sarin confirmed that legal action is being taken against the cyber attacks directed at her. She said she has received abusive WhatsApp messages from foreign numbers, possibly from Malayalis working abroad. She said legal options under cyber laws in those countries are also being explored.

She added that attacks on Sarin, as a public figure in politics, are expected. She acknowledged that respectful criticism and political disagreement are acceptable, but obscene abuse and vulgar language are not.

'This reflects how they see women'

Soumya Sarin said the reason she is being targeted is deeply flawed thinking about women.

She explained that some people believe attacking a woman is the best way to insult a man. She said this shows how polluted their mindset is and how little respect they have for women.

She said she does not use social media to talk about politics, yet she is tagged under political posts with obscene language. According to her, these people believe insulting women is an achievement.

She said their behaviour reflects the environment and culture they grew up in, and that they lack basic decency.

Planned cyber attacks and weak cyber laws

Soumya Sarin said these cyber attacks are completely planned. She said some groups maintain organised online gangs that cheer for wrongdoing and attack anyone who speaks against it. She expressed sadness over the current state of cyber laws and said the time has long passed for stronger and stricter cyber regulations.