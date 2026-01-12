4 Clear Signs Cody Rhodes Could Be Heading For A Heel Turn In WWE After Title Loss

Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title defeat has sparked speculation of a heel turn. From Jacob Fatu's attack to fan reactions, creative stagnation, and a possible WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns, signs point towards a major character shift.

Cody Rhodes' loss of the Undisputed WWE Championship came under controversial circumstances. During the Steel Cage clash with Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu deliberately shoved Rhodes, allowing McIntyre to escape. The Samoan Werewolf's actions appeared personal rather than incidental. With Fatu previously attacked by a mystery figure, speculation grows that Rhodes orchestrated it, setting the stage for a darker turn in his character.

Rumors suggest WWE could book Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, completing their trilogy. While fans are divided on revisiting the feud, such a match would need generational impact. WWE may use this high‐profile encounter to flip Rhodes' persona. A heel turn in front of the global audience would add shock value and redefine The American Nightmare's trajectory.

Since returning in 2022, Cody Rhodes has largely stuck to the same character. Attempts to add ruthlessness in 2025 failed to resonate. His reign as Undisputed Champion was underwhelming, leaving WWE with limited options. A heel turn offers the most plausible route to refresh his persona. Triple H's history of delivering surprises on the road to WrestleMania makes this shift increasingly likely.

Once embraced as the ultimate babyface, Cody Rhodes now faces growing negativity from fans. During his bout with Drew McIntyre, chants of“Cody Sucks!” echoed through the Uber Arena, with loud support for McIntyre instead. Boos during his entrance underline the shift in sentiment. Embracing this backlash through a heel turn could add intrigue to his character and energize WWE's storytelling.