Counterpart Health 2025 Results: How Better Clinical Decisions At Scale Improve Outcomes, Quality, And Cost

Unlike retrospective analytics or documentation-only tools, Counterpart delivers support inside the clinical encounter where decisions are made and outcomes are shaped. In 2025, Counterpart expanded beyond the point of care to support clinicians and organizations across the full arc of care. This evolution marks Counterpart's transition into an end-to-end clinical operating system for value-based care, with capabilities spanning the exam room and the enterprise:



Integrated Ambient Scribing: A fully integrated solution that listens to visits in real time, allowing physicians to focus on patients and bringing enterprise-grade technology to every practice.

Natural Language Chat: Next-generation capabilities that allow clinicians to ask questions about a patient's medical history in natural language and receive immediate responses and source documents, all within a PHI-safe environment.

Proactive Visit Summaries: Automated synthesis of longitudinal data that flags potential care opportunities before clinicians enter the exam room. Enterprise-Level Capabilities: Expanded capabilities across quality operations, population health, and data services.



“When we connect the dots across the healthcare ecosystem, better care moves from a possibility to the norm,” said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health.“In 2025, we showed that better outcomes and lower costs are driven by thousands of better clinical decisions made during real patient visits. When clinicians are supported in the moment with timely, high-fidelity insights, proactive value-based care becomes repeatable at scale. Our focus is on building a clinical operating system that works for any clinician, in any setting-setting a new standard for how care is delivered.”

The idea is brought to life in Counterpart's latest video (watch the video here ), highlighting how every condition detected, prescription filled, or conversation in the exam room shapes a patient's life. Informed by complete data and timely, individualized insights, these moments compound into earlier diagnoses, better management, lower costs, and healthier lives.

This is the future of value-based care Counterpart is building, one where thousands of small, better-informed decisions create extraordinary outcomes for patients, clinicians, and communities.

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health, a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health's flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology's impact on Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, and Clinical Quality.

