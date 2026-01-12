Bhogi Festival 2026: Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, And Traditions

Bhogi 2026 marks the first day of the Pongal festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh. Observed before Makar Sankranti, Bhogi signifies new beginnings through rituals, bonfires, and traditional customs.

Bhogi Pandigai marks the first day of the four-day Makar Sankranti festival celebrated across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. This day is observed with distinctive rituals and customs, symbolising the discarding of the old and the welcoming of new beginnings, prosperity, and positive energy.

Bhogi Pandigai is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. In 2026, Bhogi falls on Tuesday, January 13, with Makar Sankranti observed on January 14. This festival coincides with Lohri celebrations in North India, linking harvest festivities across the country.

On Bhogi, people light a bonfire known as Bhogi Mantalu, where old wooden items and belongings are burned, symbolising the discarding of the old and welcoming the new. Festivities also include lighting firecrackers, decorating homes with vibrant rangoli, and celebrating the spirit of renewal and prosperity.

A significant Bhogi tradition involves protecting children from the evil eye by showering them with berries, coins, and other symbolic items. Families also prepare and share special festive dishes, such as Ariselu, with relatives and friends, adding joy and togetherness to the celebrations.

