National Youth Day: Suhana Khan To Rasha Thadani - Bollywood's Richest Star Kids And Their Net Worth Revealed

On National Youth Day 2026, young achievers across fields are being celebrated. In Bollywood too, several young stars and star kids are gaining recognition, making their mark in acting and the glamour world, even earning international fame.

On National Youth Day, we take a look at the fortunes of Bollywood star kids. Here's how much wealth Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and Rasha Thadani have amassed, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles and earnings.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is one of Bollywood's most popular star kids. With several successful films to her credit, she has amassed assets worth ₹82 crores, reflecting her growing influence and success in the industry.

Suhana Khan, one of the most famous star kids, is set to appear alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the film King. Reports suggest she owns assets worth approximately ₹20 crores, highlighting her rising prominence in Bollywood.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, is among Bollywood's well-known star kids. She continues to appear regularly in films, and despite mixed box office results, reports suggest her total assets are worth around ₹74 crores.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is one of Bollywood's most popular star kids. She has featured in several hit films, and according to reports, her total assets are estimated to be around ₹82 crores.

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, has chosen a career in direction rather than acting. Though he stays away from the spotlight, his popularity remains strong, and reports suggest his assets are valued at around ₹80 crores.

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, has carved a niche for herself in the industry and enjoys a growing fan following. According to media reports, her assets are estimated to be worth around ₹5 crores.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is also a well-known star kid. Though he has appeared in only a few films so far, reports suggest his assets are estimated to be around ₹25 crores.