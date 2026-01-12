Solan Fire: 8-Year-Old Child Dead, CM Sukhu Orders Probe Into Blaze

CM Sukhu orders probe, relief operations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday expressed grief over the fire incident that broke out on Sunday night in Arki market in Solan district, in which an eight-year-old child was reported to have died.

As per an official release, as soon as the information was received, the Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Solan to immediately carry out relief and rescue operations. He said that fire engines were pressed into service besides fire vehicles from the Arki Fire Service, along with fire vehicles from Boileaugang in Shimla district, Banalgi in Solan district and the Ambuja Cement Company were immediately sent to the spot.

The fire has now been brought under control, and relief and rescue work were on a war footing. CM Sukhu said that local MLA Sanjay Awasthi was present at the site and was overseeing the rescue operations.

Two people were injured in the incident and were being treated at the Civil Hospital in Arki. The local administration has been directed to provide them with all possible assistance, a release added.

The Chief Minister has directed that immediate help be given to the family of the deceased and has ordered the district administration to investigate the incident. Sukhu prayed for the peace of the departed soul and for strength for the bereaved family to endure this great loss. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in this unfortunate incident, a release further read.

CM's heartfelt message on X

"The tragic incident of the fire in Arki market is extremely heartbreaking. The news of the untimely demise of an innocent child in this accident is deeply distressing to the heart. In this hour of difficulty, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to God that He grant peace to the departed soul and give the family members the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. I wish for the swift recovery of those injured. This irreparable loss is a profound blow to all of us," CM Sukhu's X post read.

अर्की बाजार में आग लगने की दुःखद घटना अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इस हादसे में एक मासूम बच्चे के असमय निधन का समाचार मन को व्यथित कर देने वाला है। इस कठिन घड़ी में शोक संतप्त परिवार के साथ मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें तथा परिजनों... - Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 12, 2026

Large-scale rescue operation launched

According to local authorities, the fire erupted around 2-2:30 am and quickly engulfed several shops and adjoining buildings, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving fire services, SDRF, Home Guards and local administration.

Tehsildar details initial response

Vipin Kumar, Arki's Tehsildar and local revenue officer, told ANI, "We received information about the incident around 2:30-3 am. Nearly 10-15 shops were gutted in the fire. We immediately deployed SDRF, Home Guards and fire services during the night itself. One child was rescued but later succumbed in the hospital."

"Nine people are still trapped; all are Nepali-origin migrant labourers. The fire tenders from Baluganj, Shimla, were rushed in as the nearest support, since Arki does not have a fully equipped fire tender unit. Fire tenders from Ambuja Cement Factory also reached the spot and provided major assistance," he said.

Around 12 shops are affected, with JCB machines and multiple SDRF teams deployed to control the blaze. "The fire was brought under control, but two to three buildings have suffered damage. The affected structures were mostly wooden storage buildings, which caused the fire to spread rapidly. Around 11-12 shops were affected. SDRF teams were deployed, and JCB machines were brought in as the fire continued for a long time. Debris is being cleared, and assessment of human and material loss is underway. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and we will share full details once available," he added at that point.

Nine migrant labourers missing: Fire Official

Meanwhile, fire officials said the blaze was largely controlled by early morning, though search operations are still in progress. RK Sharma, local fire officer, told ANI, "Water was sprayed using around 10 vehicles, and nearly six fire tenders were deployed. By 6:30 am, the fire was brought under control. Nine people of Nepali origin are reported missing."

One child was rescued but later died, the local fire officer said. "Among the nine trapped persons, there are five children and four adults. There are two couples. Considering the extent of the building collapse and intensity of the fire, the chances of survival appear low," he added.

Rescue and search operations are continuing as authorities attempt to clear debris and locate the missing persons. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (ANI)

