'India Ready To Lead World With AI, Healthcare': CM Yogi Adityanath

India stands prepared to lead the world through the integration of artificial intelligence and healthcare advancements, marking a significant transition for the nation, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A 'New India' Ready to Lead

Speaking at the AI and Health Innovation Summit, the Chief Minister stated that ongoing discussions on AI's impact represent the next step toward a "New India." "The new AI Impact Summit, which is being discussed across India and globally, represents the next step for a New India. An India ready to lead the world," Adityanath said.

He noted that this global initiative is currently being reflected through various developmental works undertaken within Uttar Pradesh to address the demands of a growing population.

Transforming Governance in Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for technological intervention to address challenges and complex issues in the healthcare sector.

He recalled the state of public services in 2017, noting that corruption was widespread and public grievances were high. "Within the state, we worked to bring about a complete transformation in the entire system. I am grateful that when we began this work in 2017, one could estimate the extent of corruption; it was enormous. Public grievances were also very high. There were around 80,000 fair price shops in Uttar Pradesh, and before becoming Chief Minister, I had closely observed this mismanagement," he said.

Looking Ahead: AI Impact Summit 2026

Looking ahead to future technological milestones, the Chief Minister referenced the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026. Scheduled for February 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this summit aims to bring together stakeholders from various sectors related to artificial intelligence. "As discussed by our Union Minister Jitin Prasada, in February 2026, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to bring together stakeholders from various sectors related to AI. The goal is to create awareness among the general public as well as state governments about AI, particularly in healthcare," the Chief Minister noted.

Milestones in State Healthcare

Reflecting on recent healthcare achievements, Adityanath detailed the state's progress in medical infrastructure and disease control. He noted that the state increased ICU capacity across all districts during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring comprehensive medical facilities are now available in every district. "During COVID-19, we increased ICU beds in all districts... Today, a wide range of medical facilities are available in every district... Previously, deaths from encephalitis occurred in 38 districts of the state; every year, 1200 to 1500 children died from encephalitis. Today, deaths from encephalitis are zero," Adityanath stated. (ANI)

