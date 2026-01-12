Pensionbee Launches On SS&C's Rollovercentral®, Offering 1% Match On All Rollovers And Contributions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership expansion streamlines 401(k) rollover process, giving job changers direct access to PensionBee's award-winning IRA platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PensionBee (LON:PBEE), a leading retirement savings provider, and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a financial technology company, today announced an expansion of their partnership to streamline the outdated 401(k) rollover process. Beginning January 12, 2026, all customers who use SS&C's RolloverCentral® platform can securely transfer old retirement accounts directly into a PensionBee IRA.

“We are thrilled to join the RolloverCentral platform as an IRA provider,” said Romi Savova, Founder and CEO of PensionBee.“SS&C has been instrumental in furthering our mission to make retirement management as accessible and efficient as possible. By offering a 1% match on every dollar that enters a PensionBee IRA-whether it's a rollover from an old job or a new contribution-we are effectively putting money back into the pockets of savers. This integration will help us better support our customers through one of the most complicated aspects of retirement planning.”

SS&C's RolloverCentral platform provides a secure, automated way for savers to move 401(k) assets into a PensionBee IRA without the manual paperwork, physical checks, or long phone calls typically associated with rollovers. By connecting directly with plan administrators and IRA providers, the platform removes friction from a process which historically delays savers from investing their retirement assets.

“RolloverCentral modernizes the rollover process to provide a seamless, more secure experience for plan participants, IRA providers, and recordkeepers alike,” said Michael Rogalski, Head of SS&C Retirement Solutions. "By partnering with trusted providers like PensionBee, we're giving individuals more choice and confidence when deciding where to consolidate their retirement savings."

Solving a Critical Pain Point

The 401(k) rollover process is rife with inefficiencies, which can turn a routine task into a multi-week or multi-month process. PensionBee's data reveals that over 40% of people who try to rescue a left-behind 401(k) give up mid-process, citing complexity, confusion, and a lack of clear instructions.

RolloverCentral is encrypted, monitored, and verified by independent third parties, ensuring the rollover process is as secure as any transaction with a traditional financial institution. Combined with PensionBee's institutional-grade investment infrastructure and personalized support, eligible customers can consolidate old assets in a matter of days rather than weeks.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages over $9 billion in assets and serves approximately 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

