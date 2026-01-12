Amplitech Group Receives Over $9 Million For Its $4 Unit Subscription Rights Offering
|Series A Rights Subscription Price of $5 per share
|Deadline for delivery of subscription certificates and payment of exercise price
|July 18, 2026
|Expiration date for series A rights
|July 18, 2026
|Series B Rights Subscription Price of $6 per share
|Deadline for delivery of subscription certificates and payment of exercise price
|November 20, 2026
|Expiration date for series B rights
|November 20, 2026
This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. Securities of AmpliTech are”covered securities” under Section 18 of the Securities Act, and the unit rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.
Amplitech Group has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus and prospectus supplement (as amended) (collectively the“Prospectus”)) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at . If you have any questions or need further information about the unit rights offering, or how to exercise series A and series B rights, please call MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the information agent for this offering by telephone (212) 929-5500 (bankers and brokers) or (800) 322-2885) (all others) or by email at ....
About Moody Capital Solutions, Inc.: Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. is a relationship-driven investment bank providing high-touch advisory services and disciplined transaction execution. The firm cultivates and actively maintains deep relationships across a broad network of institutional investors, top-tier law firms, and investor relations specialists-connections that support efficient deal structuring and seamless closings.
At Moody Capital, each client engagement is led directly by senior bankers from strategy through closing; the firm does not delegate core execution responsibilities to junior staff. Moody Capital's senior bankers collectively bring more than 150 years of investment banking experience, including tenures at many of the leading large-cap and small-cap investment banks in the United States. For more information, please visit
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the growth of ORAN 5G Networks, Quantum Computing and Satellite/terrestrial high-speed connectivity, the Company's capability to design and manufacture quantum computing amplifier products that will lead to further production orders, growth and profitability, and the Company's ability to close on its unit rights offering. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Contacts:
Corporate Social Media
X: @AmpliTechAMPG
Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG
Facebook: AmpliTechInc
LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc
Company Contact:
Jorge Flores
Tel: 631-521-7831
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment