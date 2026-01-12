ZAGG Honored With Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Award From Circana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced it has been named a“Top Increase in Market Share” award winner for North America in the Mobile Phone Cases category in Circana's 2026 Consumer Electronics & Home Electronics Industry Performance Awards. The honor reflects ZAGG's performance over a 12-month period ending October 2025.

Aligned with the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), this prestigious awards program acknowledges outstanding achievements in the tech and home industry based on top increase in market share, fastest turning brand per item, and top e-commerce market share gain. This year is the tenth year of the awards program.

“Over the past year, ZAGG has surged ahead in the protective case category, capturing dramatically more market share by delivering the perfect blend of innovation, durability, and style,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG.“Our cases are resonating because they're not only built with uncompromising protection and smart features, but they're also fully on trend, giving people the modern, expressive designs they want without ever sacrificing durability or performance.”

ZAGG's iPhone 17 case lineup emphasizes versatile style and thoughtful design, offering options that range from sleek, clear finishes to bold, expressive patterns and refined colorways. The collection balances aesthetics with practicality, featuring slim silhouettes, textured grips, integrated kickstands, and robust drop-protection technologies, all engineered to complement the iPhone 17 while enhancing everyday usability. With a strong focus on MagSafe compatibility, sustainable materials, and modern visual accents, ZAGG's cases allow iPhone 17 users to personalize their devices with looks that feel minimalistic, artistic, rugged, or fashion-forward without sacrificing durability or functionality.

iPhone and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.

