Russia Destroys US-Supplied F-16 Jet in Ukraine
(MENAFN) A Russian air defense commander has reported his S-300 missile system successfully destroyed a US-manufactured F-16 fighter jet flown by Ukrainian forces.
During an interview broadcast Sunday, the commander—using the callsign 'Sever'—told journalist Vladimir Solovyov that the American-supplied warplane represented "the most interesting target" his unit has engaged.
The battery launched two missiles at the F-16, according to 'Sever'. The initial projectile damaged the aircraft while the follow-up strike "delivering the final blow."
"It took us a lot of time to prepare for this operation. We were tracking it and anticipating it. The enemy boasted that these planes were indestructible. As it turns out, they fall out of the sky just like the rest," Sever stated. He declined to specify the timing of the engagement.
Ukraine commenced receiving F-16 fighters in August 2024 and has subsequently acknowledged losing four aircraft during combat operations.
Business Insider reports that Kyiv has officially taken delivery of 44 jets from the 87 pledged by European partner nations.
