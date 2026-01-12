Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Destroys US-Supplied F-16 Jet in Ukraine

Russia Destroys US-Supplied F-16 Jet in Ukraine


2026-01-12 08:16:38
(MENAFN) A Russian air defense commander has reported his S-300 missile system successfully destroyed a US-manufactured F-16 fighter jet flown by Ukrainian forces.

During an interview broadcast Sunday, the commander—using the callsign 'Sever'—told journalist Vladimir Solovyov that the American-supplied warplane represented "the most interesting target" his unit has engaged.

The battery launched two missiles at the F-16, according to 'Sever'. The initial projectile damaged the aircraft while the follow-up strike "delivering the final blow."

"It took us a lot of time to prepare for this operation. We were tracking it and anticipating it. The enemy boasted that these planes were indestructible. As it turns out, they fall out of the sky just like the rest," Sever stated. He declined to specify the timing of the engagement.

Ukraine commenced receiving F-16 fighters in August 2024 and has subsequently acknowledged losing four aircraft during combat operations.

Business Insider reports that Kyiv has officially taken delivery of 44 jets from the 87 pledged by European partner nations.

MENAFN12012026000045017169ID1110586784



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search