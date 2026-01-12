403
Secret Service alters Trump’s route over security concern
(MENAFN) The U.S. Secret Service rerouted President Donald Trump’s motorcade on Sunday after a suspicious item was discovered during a routine security sweep at Palm Beach International Airport.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained, “During advance sweeps of PBI Airport, a suspicious object was discovered by USSS. A further investigation was warranted and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly.”
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that an alternate path was taken purely as a precaution, describing the move as standard procedure. When asked about the matter, Trump responded, “I know nothing about it.”
This latest precautionary measure comes after a separate incident in October, when agents identified a suspicious hunting stand positioned with a direct view of Trump’s usual exit point from Air Force One at the same airport. No individuals were found at the site during that earlier episode.
