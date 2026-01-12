Britain To Develop Ballistic Missiles For Ukraine With Range Of Over 500 Kilometers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UK government said this in a press release seen by Ukrinform.

"Nightfall missiles will be capable of being launched from a range of vehicles, firing multiple missiles in quick succession and withdrawing within minutes – allowing Ukrainian forces to hit key military targets before Russian forces can respond," the press release reads.

According to the statement, with a 200kg conventional high explosive warhead, high precision production rate of ten systems per month and a maximum price of GBP 800,000 per missile, Nightfall is intended to provide Ukraine with "a powerful, cost-effective long-range strike option, with minimal foreign export controls."

UK Defense Secretary John Healey MP said that Russian attacks overnight on Thursday, January 8, just go to show "how Putin thinks he can act with impunity, targeting civilian areas with advanced weaponry." He also added that instead of seriously negotiating a peace, the Russian dictator is seriously escalating his illegal war.

Healey noted that the air raid sirens around Lviv, which he heard on his way to Kyiv, were "a stark reminder of the barrage of drones and missiles hitting Ukrainians in sub-zero conditions."

"We won't stand for this, which is why we are determined to put leading edge weapons into the hands of Ukrainians as they fight back," Healey said.

UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard, in turn, said that "a secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine."

"These new long-range British missiles will keep Ukraine in the fight and give Putin another thing to worry about. In 2026, we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Providing equipment to keep them in the fight today, whilst working to secure the peace tomorrow." He said.

The project aims for three industry teams to each be awarded a GBP 9 million development contract to design, develop and deliver their first three missiles within 12 months for test firings. Development contracts are aimed to be awarded in March 2026.

Whilst aimed at supporting Ukraine, Nightfall will also inform future UK Armed Forces' long range strike projects.

Photo credit: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces