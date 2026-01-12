Estonia Bans 261 Russian Militants Who Fought Against Ukraine From Entering Country

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“Estonia imposed entry bans on the first 261 of Russian combatants who took part in the war of aggression against Ukraine - and this is only the beginning. Hundreds of thousands of fighters from the aggressor state have been involved in this brutal war, committing atrocities and spreading violence. They have no place in Estonia and in the Schengen area,” the head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

According to Tsahkna, Estonia will keep working to“ensure the door stays closed to Russian ex-combatants.”

He also called on other countries to take similar steps.

As reported by Ukrinform, in December, Latvia declared 14 Russian athletes persona non gra ta.

Photo: ERR